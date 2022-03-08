fbpx
Diaspora

Indians volunteer to fight in Ukraine’s International Legion

Ukraine's English-language media outlet said volunteers from different countries, including India, had joined ground forces to defend Ukraine against Russia.

By Indian Link
0
The Image tweeted by Kyiv Independent. (Source: Twitter)
The Image tweeted by Kyiv Independent. (Source: Twitter)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Early this morning, Ukraine’s national daily newspaper The Kyiv Independent tweeted that many foreigners had already come forward to fight Russia as part of Ukraine’s International Legion.

Posted along with a picture of a group of volunteers, Ukrainian ground forces said that the volunteers came from the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India.

There are no reports or information available about the identities of these Indians or where they are from.

President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced on multiple occasions that Ukraine welcomes foreigners who want to join Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops since their invasion began on February 24.

He signed a decree introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign volunteers which came into effect on March 1.

The Ukrainian government has banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, asking them to serve with the armed forces in the war against Russia.

On March 6, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister revealed in a television address that about 20,000 people from 52 countries had already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, to serve in a newly created international legion.

‘The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side not only in words but in deeds,” Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Facebook page for Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces posted a message calling for volunteer fighters last week.

‘If you want to actively participate in fighting for freedom and democracy.

‘If you have combat experience or want to gain it standing with brave Ukrainian defenders. THIS IS TIME TO ACT!’

The Facebook post on Ukraine's Armed Forces page. (Image: Facebook)
The Facebook post on Ukraine’s Armed Forces page. (Image: Facebook)

Indians still stuck in Ukraine

Beleaguered Indian citizens in the south-eastern Ukrainian Mariupol area, particularly Sumy, are said to be still stuck and unable to escape safety from an intensifying war, with Russia and Ukraine continuing to disagree on a humanitarian corridor for civilians out of the conflict zone. There are around 700 Indians living in Sumy.

About half the people sleeping in underground shelters without food, water, power and heating in Mariupol were supposed to be evacuated on Sunday, but the ceasefire arrangement collapsed.

The news agency Reuters said Moscow “would let residents of Ukraine’s two main cities (Kiev and Kharkiv) flee in corridors to Russia and Belarus”. Ukraine called this ‘an immoral stunt’.

Ukrainians interviewed by BBC at Ukrainian railway stations about to board trains to western Ukraine and beyond to European Union countries said they wouldn’t go to either Russia or Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday, that Russia would cease its military action in Ukraine if the latter stopped fighting, amended its constitution to declare neutrality, recognised Crimea as Russian territory and the pro-Russian Ukrainian rebel regions of Donensk and Lugansk as independent.

Compiled from various reports

READ ALSO: India issues safety advisory for stranded nationals in Ukraine

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCSIRO’s Dr Ruhani Singh invents new vaccine storage technology
Next articleTop spin: Shane Warne’s five best cricket moments
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

shane warne

Top spin: Shane Warne’s five best cricket moments

Indian Link - 0
  Shane Warne was an impact player - in the mould of greats from other fields of sport - like Muhammad Ali, Michael Schumacher, Tiger...
The Image tweeted by Kyiv Independent. (Source: Twitter)

Indians volunteer to fight in Ukraine’s International Legion

Indian Link - 0
  Early this morning, Ukraine's national daily newspaper The Kyiv Independent tweeted that many foreigners had already come forward to fight Russia as part of...
Dr Ruhani Singh, Postdoctoral Fellow at CSIRO. (Image suppied)

CSIRO’s Dr Ruhani Singh invents new vaccine storage technology

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  As modern vaccines rely heavily on being stored in refrigerated conditions, at least 50 per cent of vaccines are wasted globally each year because...

What drives Shalailah Medhora

Rhea L Nath - 0
  Whether it’s reporting on international student mental health, the financial implications of Robodebt on Australia’s young people, or the impact of COVID on the...
Hemalathasolhyr and bramooth Satchithanantham

UPDATED: Suspected bodies of missing mother, son found in Sydney

Indian Link - 0
  Two bodies have been located after a car was found in a stormwater canal at Wentworthville. Authorities were alerted after a Mazda3 was found in...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020