Don’t feel for me, pray for Twitter instead: Parag Agrawal

As Elon Musk prepares to hire a new CEO for Twitter once he takes over, current CEO Parag Agrawal is worried about the future of the micro-blogging platform, not his job.

Parag Agrawal. Source: IANS
Amid multiple reports that Musk has lined up a new CEO to replace him, Agrawal has already said that he took the job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service.

“I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) – he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team,” posted a Twitter user.

Agrawal replied: “Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it”.

Earlier, responding to another user about him being fired, Agrawal posted: “Nope! we’re still here.”

Agrawal has said that “despite the noise” coming from Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.

Pictured with Jack Dorsey (right). Source: Twitter

No-one exactly knows who is on Musk’s mind to take over as the new Twitter CEO, as there were reports circulating of Jack Dorsey returning at the helm.

“I saw you trending as Twitter CEO,” Musk posted on Tuesday to a user who said that Twitter is back to shadow-banning and removing followers of conservative accounts.

Twitter has re-suspended the accounts of two prominent conservative figures — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Dr Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko.

According to reports, one area where Musk may make job cuts is the company’s policy department.

Musk last week criticised Twitter’s policy head Vijaya Gadde over censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.

IANS

