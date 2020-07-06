Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals collaborate for sports marketing certificate

Melbourne’s Deakin University and IPL team Rajasthan Royals have collaborated for Certificate Programmes in Sports Marketing that is open to all, including all Indian Premier League (IPL) players, past and present.

The program was launched in March and has received an overwhelming response from Rajasthan Royals players. The likes of Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, and Varun Aaron are nearing the completion of their opted course.



“Both the Foundation and the Advanced levels of the course will be available for the players. The programme is aimed at upskilling the current and former players, helping them add new skills related to the sports industry beyond the cricketing-field,” said the Rajasthan Royals in a statement. “As a franchise that believes in all-round development, Rajasthan Royals hope that the course helps all the players learn and develop new skills during these unprecedented times.”

The Foundation course offers a taster to the core areas of sports marketing and gives an insight into the complex and fascinating nature of the sports industry. The Advanced course is aimed to equip those who are seeking to enter the sports sector, while also upskilling those already in it.

These courses, along with all relevant information are available to buy online via the Rajasthan Royals website. Successful learners will receive a certificate upon completion of the course. Students enrolling in the course will learn and refine skills in modern marketing concepts and practices used in the sports industry.



“We’re extremely happy to be working with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) through BCCI to provide the Online Sports Marketing course to current and former IPL players on a complimentary basis,” said Rajasthan Royals Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum. “With many players still unable to practice and compete, we are delighted to offer them another way to stimulate their mind and develop a new set of skills, through this purely online course. We would love it if these courses inspired many of them to enter the sports industry when their cricket careers are over.”

Currently in its fourth year of the association, Deakin University was the first Australian University to partner with an IPL team and has been the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals. Jointly the partners have promoted sports education in India and facilitated research in sports management and sports science while stressing the need for participation of women in sport.

