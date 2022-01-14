fbpx
COVID- 19

COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

By Indian Link
0
source: Unsplash
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been extended to children aged 5 to 11 years. This is because the Australian Government accepted recommendations from Australia’s immunisation experts, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

ATAGI also recommends a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 years and over.

Read on to find out why it is important to get your children vaccinated, and how booster doses will help maintain your protection against COVID-19.

Why is it important to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-old children for COVID-19?

On 5 December 2021, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisionally approved the paediatric Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine for use among 5 to 11-year-old children in Australia. The TGA are the scientists and medical experts who regulate and approve all vaccines, medicines, and other medical products for use in Australia.

The TGA’s provisional approval was based on a careful evaluation of available data to support the Pfizer vaccine’s safety and effectiveness among this age group.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect children from getting very sick from COVID-19. It will help reduce the chances of them spreading COVID-19 to their family and community. It will also help children get back to normal life without interruptions to school, sport, and other activities.

If you are a parent, carer, or guardian, you can be confident in vaccinating your children against COVID-19. You will have done everything possible to keep your children safe from this virus.

Children will be able to receive their free vaccination at doctors’ clinics, government vaccination clinics, and participating pharmacies.

Appointments are available for children aged 5 to 11 years old from 10 January 2022. Find a local vaccine provider and book an appointment at australia.gov.au, or call 1800 020 080. For interpreting services call 131 450.

The importance of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

People in Australia aged 18 years and over can access a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to maintain maximum protection against COVID-19.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines provide very good protection, especially against severe disease. A booster dose will make sure the protection from the first two doses is even stronger and longer lasting. It increases your protection against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, severe disease, and dying from COVID-19. A booster dose will continue to protect you, your loved ones and your community against COVID-19.

Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are free and available through doctors, participating pharmacies, and government vaccination clinics.

Booster doses are now recommended for severely immunocompromised people. If you have received your third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it is recommended that you get your booster dose 4 months after your third dose. From 31 January 2022, you will be able to receive your booster dose 3 months after your third dose.

You can find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine booster program and check when you can book your booster dose by visiting australia.gov.au, or calling 1800 020 080. For interpreting services, call 131 450.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

READ ALSO: Pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccine information for people vaccinated overseas

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLohri and Pongal for the kids
Next articleRishi Sunak bookmakers’ favourite to be UK Prime Minister
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Wash your mouth out, Auntyji

Indian Link - 0
Dear Auntyji  Happy new year to you, Auntyji, and I hope 2022 is very successful for you. Have you made any resolutions for this year?...
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak bookmakers’ favourite to be UK Prime Minister

Indian Link - 0
  Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer, is tipped as the bookmakers' favourite to succeed the current incumbent Boris Johnson as Prime Minister...

COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11

Indian Link - 0
  Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been extended to children aged 5 to 11 years. This is because the Australian Government accepted recommendations from Australia’s...

Lohri and Pongal for the kids

Neha Jain - 0
  It’s the start of festivities in India with Pongal, Sakranti, Lohri, Bihu, Bhogi upon us this week. These are festivals that hold a great...

COVID-19 travel: a passage to India

Indian Link - 1
  With international borders open at last, my wife and I decided to bring in the new year with our loved ones back home, for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020