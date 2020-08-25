Concoction cures: drink remedies for colds, sore throats and sniffles

Along with an unforgiving frigid winter in Australia, we are also living through a pandemic with no end in sight. Until a successful vaccine is made widely available, along with social and physical distancing we must also take preventative measure to uphold our immunity. The following concoctions can help you build up your defense against colds, sore throats, painful sinus infections along with overall improving your health. The ingredients in these hot drinks can also aid in boosting your immunity.

Concoction remedy drink #1

Tulsi (holy basil)

Ginger

Mint

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Black pepper

Rock salt

Jaggery (optional)

Lemon

Bring water to boil and then add a pinch of each ingredient (except turmeric). Stir well and add drops of lemon before drinking.

Concoction remedy drink #2

Ginger powder

Carrom seeds

Tulsi (holy basil)

3 Cloves

Turmeric – 1 tsp

1 cinnamon stick

Jaggery

Bring water to boil and then add a pinch of each ingredient. If cinnamon sticks are unavailable, ginger powder can do the trick though non-powdered ingredients are always best for such remedy drinks.

Concoction remedy drink #3

Ginseng

Giloy (heart-leafed Monseed root)

Honey

Tulsi (holy basil)

Ginger powder

Hing (asafoetida)

Black pepper

Bring water to boil, add a pinch of each ingredient and stir well.

Concoction remedy drink #4

Ginger

Pepper

Turmeric (optional)

Lemon juice

Bring water to boil, cut up ginger into slices/tiny pieces, then add it to the water along with pepper. After the concoction has been boiling for 5 to 10 minutes, pour the drink into a mug and add a few drops of lemon juice for taste.

Concoction remedy drink #5

3 Black peppercorns

1 clove

1/8th piece of cinnamon

1/8th tsp of dry ginger

1 leaf of lemongrass

5-6 Tulsi leaves

1 green cardamom

1 tsp Manuka honey

Milk (optional)

Heat two cups of water in a saucepan and add the above ingredients to it. Boil the water with the spices until the half the concoction has evaporated. Then strain the concoction and add honey and milk. Drink it hot 2 to 3 times a day fo a couple of days to clear the sinuses and treat a sore throat.