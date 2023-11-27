Chetna Maroo’s ‘Western Lane’ in Booker Prize 2023 shortlist

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nairobi-born Chetna Maroo, who is of Indian origin and a resident of London, was one of the six novelists shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize this year.

Defeating the debut author, Irish author Paul Lynch has been officially announced as this year’s winner for his novel Prophet Song.

Lynch was handed his trophy by 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka at a dazzling ceremony held in London on Sunday November 26. The reigning author receives £50,000 along with their title, making the award one of the most sought after in the literary world.

Chetna Maroo was in the fray with her debut novel which she says took her three years to write, and which “sees the world through the eyes of 11-year-old Gopi”.

“She and her sisters have recently lost their mother,” says Maroo, quoted in the Booker Prize website. “Their Pa is bereft and struggling to parent his daughters. At the same time, the girls’ aunt and uncle watch the family, hoping to help Pa by taking one of the girls to raise as their own.”

Looking back to her writing experience, Maroo says “As I was writing, I was feeling my way. I didn’t have a plot or outline for the whole novel, but I had a sense that the story would turn on this one question: Would Pa bring himself to let one of his daughters go?”

Explaining her creative process, Maroo says “I write slowly, the first pages in longhand, then typing. I usually try to get each sentence and paragraph sounding right before I go on, reading and editing from the beginning of the story.”

“My own process seems unwise to me because I know I’ll eventually cut sections that I have spent weeks or months going over, but I have no other way. I have to trust that the work will benefit in the end from the rhythm and slow quality of this attention.”

The other contenders for the Booker Prize were Canadian writer and scholar Sarah Bernstein (Study for Obedience), the other debutant on the list, Jonathan Escoffery (If I Survive You), the American Professor of English Paul Harding (This Other Eden), and Paul Murray (The Bee Sting), fellow Irishman to Paul Lynch.

Since its inception in 1969, the 50,000 pound prize has been won by six writers of Indian descent. They are V.S. Naipaul (1971), Salman Rushdie (1981, plus the Booker of Bookers in 1993 and Best of Bookers in 2008), Arundhati Roy (1997), Kiran Desai (2006), Aravind Adiga (2008), and Gitanjali Shree (2022, International Booker Prize).

Maroo narrowly missed outon taking home the trophy this year for Western Lane (Picador).

READ ALSO: Shehan Karunatilaka: Booker Prize winner 2022