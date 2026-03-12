Biennale of Sydney 2026: all the South Asian links

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Biennale of Sydney 2026

The Sydney Biennale is back and this year’s festival proudly showcases artists who have made it their life’s work to explore the theme of “rememory,” or the process of revisiting and reassembling the past. The 25th event encourages us to embrace our messy identities, question our histories and to get in touch with our roots. Taking place from 14 March to 14 June and across 19 different locations across Sydney, there’s really no excuse to miss the South Asian links below!

Kulpreet Singh – Indelible Black Marks (14 Mar – 14 Jun)

Singh’s work dives into the ways we interact with the environment, how it in turn shapes us, and the ways we undermine the spaces we call home. Combining the themes at the heart of global environmental art with the cultural and ecological histories of Punjab, Singh’s work shines a spotlight on the plight of farmers in the aftermath of the Green Revolution. In doing so, he combines societal discourse with the aesthetics of nature to unveil the impact of daily human activities. Biennale of Sydney 2026

Monica Rani Rudhar – Kids Workshop (23 May) & In Conversation (13 June) Biennale of Sydney 2026

You’ve probably seen Monica Rani Rudhar’s giant ceramic earrings before. Now hear the artist in conversation as she speaks about how she uses her practice to explore her family’s history, to reclaim the past and to highlight the impact of migration and displacement on identity. Kids will also get the chance to learn from Rudhar during a crafts workshop where they’ll make their own commemorative prints based on an object they love.

Natesha Somasundaram (Body of Work Collective) – Working Memory (11 & 12 April)

In Working Memory, domestic labour is framed and recast as the primary force which makes the world go round. Unveiling the hidden effort and costs of domestic labour, this site-specific work sees the Body of Work Collective, featuring performers Natesha Somasundaram, Charlotte Farrell, Emma Maye Gibson (Betty Grumble), Imbi and Megan Holloway enact domestic tasks which literally generate electricity. This work draws attention to the central, yet overlooked efforts of those pushed to the outskirts of society.

CAMP (14 Mar – 14 Jun)

Established in 2007, CAMP fearlessly uses a range of technologies to explore the social and technical networks underpinning our daily lives. They pose these networks as not just providing a means to an end, but as opportunities for reflection and artistic activity. Their passion for reshaping, recasting and reframing the world in which we live has allowed them to develop a vast, eclectic portfolio few studios can boast.

This year’s Biennale offers the time and space to get curious. From questioning the systems which run the world to rethinking major narratives, you’ll walk away with a new understanding of yourself, society and of our collective past.

