BCCI rewards Indian women’s cricket team with USD 6M

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a historic announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a cash reward of ₹51 crore (USD 6.1 million) for the Indian women’s cricket team following their triumphant victory at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The announcement, made by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, celebrates India’s first-ever women’s World Cup title and recognises the players, coaches, and support staff who contributed to the landmark achievement.

This financial reward comes in addition to the USD 4.48 million (approximately ₹39.55 crore) prize money awarded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the tournament winners.

The combined total means that Team India’s players and staff will receive close to ₹90 crore (USD 10.8 million), marking the biggest-ever payout in the history of Indian women’s cricket.

#WATCH | Mumbai | BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia says, “… Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women’s prize money by 300%. Earlier, the prize money was $3.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million… BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores… https://t.co/lcNdCO9IKp pic.twitter.com/QZ8mc6wiKF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

According to reports, around ₹39 crore (USD4 .7 million) of the BCCI’s ₹51 crore package will go directly to the players, while the remaining amount will be shared among the coaching and support staff. This unprecedented bonus reflects the board’s growing commitment to women’s cricket and its ongoing efforts to promote gender parity within the sport.

The ICC had earlier announced a 297% increase in the prize pool for this edition of the Women’s World Cup compared to the previous tournament, bringing the total purse to USD 13.88 million (₹122 crore), even surpassing the men’s 2023 World Cup prize structure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Link (@indianlink)

BCCI’s ₹51 crore reward also highlights a significant step toward equality in recognition and reward for women cricketers. For comparison, the men’s team received ₹125 crore (USD 15 million) from BCCI after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Although the figures differ, this marks one of the closest parity efforts seen in Indian cricket.

Cricket experts, former players, and fans have hailed the move as a landmark decision that will inspire future generations of women cricketers. With record-breaking viewership and financial backing, India’s women’s cricket has now firmly established itself as a powerhouse on the global stage.

READ MORE: Cricket Fever Returns: India vs Australia ODI Series 2025