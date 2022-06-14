fbpx
Nominations open for Senior of the Year awards, Victoria

Know a senior worthy of recognition? Nominate them for a Senior Award.

Victorian Senior of the Year 2021
Anne Tudor, Victorian Senior of the Year 2021 (Source: https://www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Victorian Government is encouraging Victorians to recognise and celebrate the community contributions made by seniors – by nominating them for Victorian Senior of the Year.

Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Anthony Carbines said nominations for the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards are now open until the end of July.

For more than 20 years, the awards have highlighted the role of seniors who inspire others as mentors, educators, role models, leaders – as well as their impact in supporting diverse causes and communities across the state.

The Minister Mr Carbines said, “Senior Victorians make important contributions to the life of our state across so many different areas, and these awards will recognise that invaluable work.”

Victorians are this year being encouraged to nominate residents aged 60 and above and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Victorians aged 50 years and above, in the following categories:

  • Premier’s Award for Victorian Senior of the Year for outstanding achievement
  • Promotion of Multiculturalism Award for promoting the benefits of cultural diversity
  • Healthy and Active Living Award for helping to create active and healthy communities
  • Veteran Community Award for exceptional contribution to the veteran community – open to all who work with the veteran community (not only veterans themselves)
  • Ageing Well Award for combatting ageism and promoting ageing well initiatives
  • Council on the Ageing (COTA) Victoria Senior Achiever Awards for significant contribution to local communities and Victoria.

Last year’s winner, Anne Tudor OAM from Black Hill, took the award for her dedication to increasing dementia awareness and promoting inclusion and empathy in the community.

Nominations for the Victorian Senior of the Year Awards close on Friday 29 July 2022.

The award ceremony will be held in October to coincide with the annual Victorian Seniors Festival.

“If you know an inspiring senior who has made a difference in the community, I encourage you to nominate them for an award,” Mr Carbines said.

All nominees will also receive certificates recognising their contributions.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/awards.

READ ALSO: Dr. Santosh Kumar OAM: Seniors are a valuable community resource

