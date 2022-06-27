fbpx
Australia

Census 2021: India third largest source of migrants in Australia

Significant shifts in the growth of Hinduism as a religion and in Punjabi as spoken language

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Sydney Indians gather for a community event
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

India has become the third-largest source of migrants in Australia, according to the 2021 Census.

Results of the Census released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that India has surpassed New Zealand and China to reach the third spot.

Hinduism has grown significantly, with 684,002 Hindus in the country, or 2.7 per cent of the population.

In terms of the number of people who speak a language other than English at home, Punjabi has seen the largest increase, coming in third behind Mandarin and Arabic.

Australia is now a country of 25.5 million people. This is an increase of over two million people (2,020,896), or 8.6 per cent, since the 2016 Census.

COUNTRY OF BIRTH

Nearly half of Australians have a parent born overseas (48.2 per cent), and 27.6 per cent report an overseas birthplace themselves, revealing that our population continues to be drawn from around the globe.

More than one million people (1,020,007) arrived in Australia as migrants since 2017.

The largest increase in country of birth, outside Australia, was India with 220,000 (217,963) additional people counted.

The second largest increase in country of birth was Nepal, with an additional 70,000 (67,752) people, meaning the population of Nepali born has more than doubled since 2016 (an increase of 123.7 per cent).

RELIGION

Christianity continues to be the main religion in Australia, with 43.9% identifying as Christian. However, its numbers have dropped from over 50 per cent (52.1 per cent) in 2016 and from over 60 per cent (61.1 per cent) in 2011.

More people chose ‘no religion’ while reporting their religious affiliation. Almost 40 per cent (38.9 per cent) of Australia’s population reported having no religion in the 2021 Census, an increase from 30 per cent (30.1 per cent) in 2016 and 22 per cent (22.3 per cent) in 2011.

Islam has grown to 813,392 people, which is 3.2 per cent of the Australian population.

Hinduism has grown by 55.3 per cent to 684,002 people, or 2.7 per cent of the population.

a house lit up for Hindu festival of lights
Diwali lights in Sydney (Pic: Manjunath Hukkeri)

These numbers reveal increasing diversity in the religions Australians identify with, reflecting continuing changes in our social attitudes and belief systems.

LANGUAGE

In terms of the number of people who speak a language other than English at home, Punjabi has seen the largest increase, coming in third behind Mandarin and Arabic. 239,000 (239,033) people speak Punjabi, an increase of over 80 per cent (80.4 per cent) from 2016.  [Nearly 700,000 (685,274) people speak Mandarin at home, followed by Arabic with just over 367,000 (367,159) people.]

Neena Mand Punjabi art
Sikh art by Sydney artist Neena Mand

The number of people who speak a language other than English at home has increased by nearly 800,000 (792,062) from 2016 to over 5.5 million people (5,663,709). 850,000 (852,706) of this group reported that they do not speak English well or at all.

More insights on Australia’s population characteristics will be revealed in the second and third releases of Census data. In October, the ABS will release information about education and employment and travel to work, and early next year it will release location-specific socio-economic information.

READ ALSO: The Indian-origin migrant according to the 2016 Census

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTwitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Census 2021: India third largest source of migrants in Australia

Indian Link - 0
  India has become the third-largest source of migrants in Australia, according to the 2021 Census. Results of the Census released today by the Australian Bureau...
ritu arya lila pitts

Twitter’s loving Ritu Arya as Lila from ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Indian Link - 0
  *This may contain spoilers for seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy* After nearly two years of waiting, the third season of Netflix's hit series...
Flora Dora

Indian spices and Australian botanicals: a unique gin collaboration

Rhea L Nath - 0
  A chance encounter at a trade fair in Berlin has led to a fascinating collaboration between Stranger & Sons in India and Four Pillars...

Snowy Mountains adventure

Indian Link - 0
  A wonderful ski season is currently on at the Snowy Mountains. If you’ve missed the slopes in two years of COVID closures, or are...
maayon film

Review: Maayon (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Kishore N's 'Maayon' is a reasonably well-made thriller that keeps you engaged from start to finish. The film offers quite a bit of mythology,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020