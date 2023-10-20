Australia releases postal stamp in honour of Indian actor Mammootty

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a remarkable gesture of admiration for Indian cinema and culture, the Australian National Parliament unveiled a postal stamp commemorating the legendary Indian actor, Mammootty. The newly released stamp features a captivating portrait of the actor and was inaugurated during a special ceremony held in Canberra on October 18, 2023.

Distinguished guests from both Australia and India graced the event, with the Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra, and Dr. Andrew Charlton MP, representing the Australian Prime Minister, among the notable attendees. Dr. Charlton spoke highly of Mammootty, stating that the Australian Government regarded the actor as “the face of Indian culture,” emphasizing that honoring Mammootty was synonymous with honoring the rich tapestry of Indian heritage.

Mammootty, a luminary in the world of Indian cinema, boasts a prolific career spanning over four decades. His filmography includes over 400 movies in various Indian languages, such as Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. His enduring popularity is attributed to his remarkable versatility in portraying a wide spectrum of characters with depth and precision.

Proud Moment for Indian Cinema❤️ Stamp Card of #Mammootty Issued As The Face of Indian Culture By Parliamentary Committe in #Australia 🔥#Mammookka : THE PRIDE😎👑 pic.twitter.com/PG9wdr41SJ — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) October 17, 2023

Beyond his acting prowess, Mammootty is also celebrated as a successful businessman and a dedicated philanthropist. He founded the Mammootty Foundation, an organization committed to extending educational and healthcare support to the underprivileged sections of society.

The issuance of a postal stamp to honor Mammootty’s contributions to the world of cinema and society not only underscores his global stature but also symbolizes the deepening bonds between Australia and India. It reflects the growing appreciation for Indian cinema, which has found a devoted global following over the years.

Indian community in Australia The Indian community in Australia is brimming with immense pride in response to this honorable gesture. Speaking to Indian Link, Mr. Babu Verghese, the President of the World Malayalee Council Sydney, expressed his sentiments, saying, “This is a remarkable gesture and a well-deserved recognition of Mammootty’s contributions, not only as an actor but also as a philanthropist. We hold a great sense of pride in this moment.”

The Mammootty Australian stamp is now available for purchase through Australia Post. It is expected to become a prized collectible among enthusiasts and admirers of Mammootty from all corners of the world. This commemorative gesture serves as a bridge between nations, celebrating the cultural ties that bind people across continents and oceans.

