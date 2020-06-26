Australia & New Zealand to host 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, football’s global governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.

FIFA said that the joint bid submitted by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot, with the Colombian Football Association having obtained 13 votes.

“Australia and New Zealand will not only host a FIFA Women’s WC that is the largest tournament ever run, but it will also be a catalyst for ensuring the development of women’s football continues in the Asia-Pacific region and globally,” said NZF President Johanna Wood in a joint statement issued by the two football associations.

“Our two nations have worked together to deliver an exceptional, historic bid and I would like to thank FIFA and the whole football family for giving us this opportunity. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will bring us all together in a celebration of our shared loved of football.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition to feature 32 teams and it will also be the first to be hosted across two confederations (Asian Football Confedaration and Oceania Football Confedaration).

READ ALSO: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Memorable moments