Ashvini Ambihaipahar: Know your Local Council candidate

Ashvini Ambihaipahar, the Labor Councillor for the Mortdale Ward in the Georges River Council believes that a good leader is an effective advocate who upholds the principles of transparency and fairness. Her love for the St George area, coupled with her training as a lawyer has enabled her to truly address the pressing needs of her community. If elected again, she seeks to double down on these issues and to above all, actively listen to the needs of the community.

What prompted you to run for Local Council?

Ashvini Ambihaipahar: I was inspired to run for council because I’ve always had a deep connection to the St George area, growing up in Narwee and Hurstville. I’ve seen first-hand the challenges our community faces, and I believe local government is where real change begins. My background in law and community work has shown me the power of advocacy, and I wanted to bring fresh ideas and practical solutions to council, especially during these tough times. I’m committed to ensuring that every resident’s voice is heard and that our local issues are addressed with care and action. I am an advocate by trade and I wanted to ensure there is a strong voice on council who advocates and keeps Council accountable and transparent.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Ashvini Ambihaipahar: A significant issue across the Georges River LGA is the need for fair and transparent parking fine practices. I have been at the forefront of reform efforts to ensure that parking fines are issued fairly, transparently, and in a manner that aligns with legal and safety standards. If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for these reforms, ensuring that fines are issued promptly where it is safe and legal to do so. My commitment is to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in all council practices, ensuring that our residents are treated justly and that our local policies serve the best interests of the community.

I understand that we are facing a housing crisis, and the cost of living, including rental affordability, is a significant concern—something I see firsthand in my role at St Vincent de Paul Society NSW. While I recognise the need for more housing, I believe it’s essential to strike a balanced approach. The current Council has made progress in finding this balance, and I support efforts to ensure that any increase in housing density is carefully considered. I will work closely with the NSW government to advocate for the necessary infrastructure and amenities to accompany any new developments. It’s crucial that we not only address the housing shortage but also ensure that our community has access to the services, public spaces, and transportation options as needed.

A major issue I’ve identified is the need for revitalisation and economic activation of the Riverwood and Narwee Town Centres. These areas are in need of a vibrant refresh to better support local businesses and provide our community with bustling, attractive precincts. If re-elected, I will work closely with the new Council to develop and implement a comprehensive plan that prioritises these areas for revitalisation. This will include improving infrastructure, enhancing public spaces, and fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages growth and attracts new investment. My goal is to create dynamic town centres that reflect the unique character of our community while providing economic opportunities and a vibrant atmosphere for all residents to enjoy.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Ashvini Ambihaipahar: Transparency, accountability, and genuine engagement are key to restore this. I have and will continue to work to build trust by being available to the community, actively listening to concerns, and taking action on issues that matter most to residents. It’s important to be honest about what can be achieved and to follow through on promises. I would also prioritise clear communication, making sure people understand the decisions being made and why. By focusing on practical, everyday solutions and involving the community in shaping them, I aim to restore faith in local government and politics.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal (where home is in India, when arrived here, or if you were born here etc) and professional.

Ashvini Ambihaipahar: Growing up in Narwee and Hurstville, I am a true St George local who deeply understands the community’s needs and aspirations. Elected in 2022, I have consistently demonstrated my dedication to public service, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to making a difference. I am of Sri Lankan descent born in Australia raised by my uncle as well as by Maltese and Italian families.

I hold a Bachelor of Science from the University of Sydney, where I taught human anatomy for Science and Medical students, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Technology Sydney. My decade-long career in employment law is a testament of my passion for fairness and justice; just like my recent activism to make parking fines fair and transparent. Currently, I work with the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW as a Regional Director, providing essential support to those in need across the metropolitan region. I also ran as the Labor candidate for the Seat of Oatley in the 2023 NSW Election.

