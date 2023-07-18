Reading Time: 2 minutes

In celebration of India’s rich textile heritage and its vibrant contemporary design scene, Melbourne Museum is presenting the Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next. exhibition, direct from the National Museum in Delhi. This captivating exhibition showcases the mastery of Indian textile designers and artisans and their innovative interpretations of traditional techniques. With its kaleidoscope of colours, intricate patterns, and exquisite craftsmanship, the exhibition offers visitors a unique glimpse into the world of contemporary Indian textiles.

The Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next exhibition seamlessly weaves together the old and the new, presenting a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary aesthetics.

Featured artisans have breathed new life into age-old techniques like appliqué, embroidery and resist-dyeing, infusing them with fresh designs and modern motifs. The fusion of tradition and modernity is evident in every stitch, highlighting the continuous evolution of Indian textile art.

Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next. not only celebrates the artistry of established Indian designers, but also supports the empowerment of regional artisans through the revival of India’s textile traditions. The exhibition includes works by talented weavers, dyers, and block printers who have masterfully preserved techniques passed down through generations. Visitors can marvel at the intricacy of Kerala kasavu, the geometric patterns of Bandhani, the lush floral motifs of Kashmiri shawls, and the geometric precision of Kutch embroidery.

Inspired by the exhibition, Melbourne Museum is hosting two ‘in conversation’ events where visitors can hear from locally based designers about their creative collaborations with Indian artisans. Melbourne-based designer and merchandiser Manavi Batra and designer Kudrat Makkar will discuss the rise of Indian craftsmanship within contemporary fashion, along with details of their creative collaborations with Indian-based designers.

Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next. is open until 3 September 2023 at Melbourne Museum. The ‘Indian Craftmanship in Contemporary Fashion’ and ‘Indian Textiles and Artisanship’ talks are taking place on Saturday 15 and 22 July 2023 at Melbourne Museum. For further information and tickets visit the Melbourne Museum website.

