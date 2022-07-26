fbpx
ArtsStage

Rasana Dance Theatre’s ‘Sringaram’

Love, it has been said, is a many-splendored thing. A recent Bharatanatyam production brought this idea to life wonderfully. SMRITI SEKHAR reports

By Indian Link
0
Rasana Dance Theatre's Sringaram duet
Source: Supplied
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Of the nine emotions or ‘rasas’ mentioned in Indian classical dance theory, Sringaram is known as the mother of them all, as it embodies passionate love and all its accompanying affections.

The word ‘sringaram’ in Sanskrit means ‘romantic love, attraction or beauty’. However, it really encapsulates all facets of the word. A well-portrayed notion in Indian dance, music and art, ‘sringaram’ is a highly nuanced and layered concept that presents opportunities to depict other emotions as well, such as jealousy, fear, anger and compassion.

This rasa was embodied in Rasana Dance Theatre’s recent production entitled Sringaram, presented at the Riverside Theatre, Parramatta. Rasana Dance Theatre’s performers delved into the gamut of emotions that surround love and passion through the medium of Bharatanatyam in their portrayal of a tale of love. The brainchild of Seran Sribalan, dancer, choreographer and company founder, the production was much awaited as the many waves of lockdowns in Sydney compelled it to be postponed making the preparation (over three years) and staging of the performance a true labour of love and dedication to the art form.

The dancers Balaki Parameshwaran, Aruthy Kumanan, Durga Shivaji, Sahana Nandakumar and Seran Sribalan along with musicians Arjunan Puveendran (vocal), Chrissan Segaram (mridangam), Venkatesh Sritharan (flute) and Saumya Sritharan (veena) worked seamlessly together to convey the subtleties of the ‘sringaram rasa’ on stage. The show commenced with the energetic and eye-catching Nrittaswaravalli in raga ‘Jog’ and tala ‘Adi’. This introductory piece composed by Venkatesh Sritharan gave the audience a glimpse of what was yet to come, as the deft choreography of dynamic ‘swara’ (musical note) passages launched the evening to a stunning start.

Rasana Sringaram triplets
Source: Supplied

Central to the whole repertoire, the varnam, an aptly titled ‘Sakhiye’ (in raga ‘Anandabhairavi’ and tala ‘Adi’), was composed by the Tanjore Quartet and depicted four sakhis (companions) and a youth who explore the full spectrum of emotions that accompany love. Lead dancers Durga Shivaji and Seran Sribalan rendered these feelings with skilled ease as they possessed the finesse required for such intricate facial expressions. Equally impressive were the dancers who enacted the role of the sakhis as they nimbly navigated through their own individual characters. The varnam was interspersed with fast-paced jathis which involved the dancers in various formations and combinations showcasing a spectacularly unique take on symmetry in dance. This was particularly evident when the dancers leaped in unison and ended in identical postures – a striking sight to behold. The classic trope of a nayika (heroine) adorning herself that is part of ‘sringaram rasa’ was also enacted in the lead dancer’s graceful making of a garland with small delicate movements. Other qualities such as playfulness, jealousy and anger were represented by the accompanying dancers in impeccably exhibited scenes, including a game sequence in which the friends playfully teased the heroine.

The production then delved into an exploration of three ‘Ashtapadi’ – Sanskrit hymns – from the 12th century piece Gita Govindam by poet Jayadeva. Well known for being rooted in the ‘sringaram rasa’, these works were ideal to further illustrate the concept as they embody Radha and Krishna. The items ‘Nindati Chandana’ (raga ‘Darbari Kanada’ and tala ‘Adi’), ‘Yahi Madhava Yahi Keshava’ (raga ‘Dhanyasi’, tala ‘Mishra Chapa­, restructured by Arjunan Puveendran) and ‘Priye Charusheele’ (raga ‘Mukhari’ and tala ‘Khanda Chapu’) were presented with effortless transitions in between. Each exploring a different facet of the love between Radha and Krishna, the ashtapadis’ concepts were mirrored in the story of the two lovers whose tale was being told.

To conclude, a particularly vibrant thillana (raga ‘Kuntalavarali’, tala ‘Adi’, composed by BMK) was offered, which emphasised each dancer’s prowess and the poise with which they executed the complex choreography containing various synchronised leaps, turns and spins. The technical precision in the dancers made for crisp geometrical patterns and thus, a sublime viewing experience for the audience.

rasana sringaram group
Source: Supplied

In light of the various setbacks faced in the production of Rasana Dance Theatre’s Sringaram, it was especially encouraging to patrons of the Sydney classical arts scene to witness the commitment and devotion of the Rasana dancers. What better way to break the performance drought, than with a production on love and its many facets.

 

READ ALSO: Jiva Parthipan’s The River Project

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMaasa (the Fish), Marathi film, in contention at the AACTAs
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Maasa (the Fish), Marathi film, in contention at the AACTAs

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A Marathi language short film Maasa (The Fish), produced by the Sydney-based Pradnya Dugal, is a contender this year at the AACTAs, Australia’s most...
President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind concludes term as President of India

Indian Link - 0
  Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the nation on the last day of his office on 24 July 2024, said during his tenure in...
neeraj chopra world athletics championships

Neeraj Chopra ends India’s 19-year wait at World Athletics Championships

Indian Link - 0
  Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 to end India's 19-year-long wait for...
rajat kapoor in RK/RKay

REVIEW: RK/Rkay

Indian Link - 0
  Even as the debate surrounding the future of event films and independent titles continues to spiral and evolve with new factors adding to the...
communicating effectively with students

Those who “dumb it down” need to smarten up

Mohan Dhall - 0
  Only idiots “dumb it down” while skilled communicators match the communication to meet the needs of the listener. Only idiots would ever characterise needing to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Classifieds