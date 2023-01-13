Hindi audiobooks: An easy way of rediscovering classics

Reading Time: 4 minutes

India, which has a long cultural history, is unique among nations in the world for its linguistic diversity. The third most spoken language in the world, Hindi, is crucial in bringing our nation together.

Audiobooks can be the ideal bridge if you are fluent in Hindi and enjoy listening to entertainment in this beautiful language but find it difficult to read long-form literature in it.

Check out the top eight most-listened-to Hindi audiobooks on Audible.

Mahabharat Katha (Mahabharata Story)

Written by Amritlal Nagar; Narrated by Mala Mangla

The Mahabharata is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India on Hinduism. The epic is listened to in all the households of India and holds a special place in the heart of Indian culture. The Hindi audiobook on Audible throws light on the conflict between the Kaurava and Pandava princes in the Kurukshetra War, and the narration by Mala Mangla provides a lucid account of the events that took place, thereby captivating the listeners till the end.

Sapiens

Written by: Yuval Noah Harari; Narrated by: Babla Kochhar

From being a ‘Summer Reading Pick’ for President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, a renowned historian brings you a ground-breaking narrative of humanity’s creation and evolution – that explores how biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be “human”. From examining the role of evolving humans in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens integrates history and science to reconsider accepted narratives, connect past developments with contemporary concerns, and examine specific events within the context of larger ideas.

Shrimad Bhagwad Gita

Written by R. R. Varma; Narrated by Kumud Soney

“There is nothing lost or wasted in this life”. Doesn’t it sound familiar? This famous saying originates from the Bhagwad Gita, the most revered of all the Hindu texts. The Bhagwad Gita is the primary source for yoga and provides a succinct overview of Indian Vedic knowledge. In the audiobook, the narrator beautifully encapsulates the essence of the Gita by highlighting how serenity can be achieved by transcending the mind.

Apke Avchetan Man Ki Shakti (The Power of Your Subconscious Mind)

Written by: Dr. Joseph Murphy; Narrated by: Sanyam Sharma

The techniques mentioned in this Hindi audiobook will show you the wondrous powers to help you overcome the dilemma, sorrow, sadness and turmoil of failure. This miraculous power will help you reach your destination, solve your problems, liberate you from mental and physical wallets, and lead you to freedom, happiness and peace.

Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition)

Written by Dr. Vinay; Narrated by Neeraj Yadav

Among the texts that are significant to the Indian way of life are the devotional scriptures known as the Puranas, Puran-Sahitya is the foundation of Indian life and culture. Tune in to tales reciting the enrichment and allure of human life in the voice of Neeraj Yadav. Unveil the world of the mystery of creation, which continues to stump human intellect, despite the notion of evolution and scientific understanding.

Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition)

Written by Paramahansa Yogananda; Narrated by Shashi Chaturvedi

Inspiring stalwarts like the Beatles, Steve Jobs and Ravi Shankar, Autobiography of a Yogi is an immensely gratifying spiritual work that has enhanced and changed the lives of millions worldwide since it was first published in 1946. An original text that tells the story of Paramahansa Yogananda, this book is acclaimed for its memorable, sharp, and illuminating teachings. Embark on a fantastic journey through Indian mysticism and spirituality while listening to this spiritual autobiography, which will also provide you with humble, consoling truths about life and existence.

Panchatantra (Hindi Edition)

Written by Vishnu Sharma; Narrated by Atul Arya

The most significant contribution of Indian literature to world literature is ‘Panchatantra’. Panchatantra has been translated into the majority of the world’s languages, indicating its popularity and resonance with the audience worldwide. Want to get enlightened about political and behavioural principles? Find Vishnu Sharma’s Panchatantra short stories written in simple language and deliver a profound message that will stay in your memory for a very long time, only on Audible.

Chanakya Neeti

Written by Acharya Chanakya; Narrated by Rishi Upadhyay

This Hindi audiobook will help you deep-dive into the life of Chanakya, an Indian teacher, philosopher, and royal advisor who managed the first Maurya emperor Chandragupta’s rise to power at a young age and played an essential role in the establishment of the Maurya Empire. He is also the author of the ancient Indian political treatise, Arthasastra and is considered the pioneer of the field of economics and political science in India.

READ ALSO: 6 books about the climate crisis that offer hope