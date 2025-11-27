Ahmedabad confirmed as 2030 Commonwealth Games host

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Gujarat’s most populous city Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, in a Garba and dhol filled announcement made today in Glasgow.

Ahmedabad will host a special centenary version of the game, marking 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games in 1930.

PT Usha, former athlete and current President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, is excited that India has been entrusted with this landmark edition of the games where athletes and supporters from around 74 nations will gather.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century,” she said.

"It will bring together athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress."

Prime Minister and former chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi also expressed his eagerness to ‘welcome the world’.

Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2025

The 2030 games will mark 20 years since the games were last in India, when Delhi played host in October 2010 and Australia topped the medal board for the sixth time in a row.

Though dates aren’t confirmed, the 2030 games will also likely be held in October, coinciding with Navratri and Diwali, both major festivals in Gujarat which will see an influx in people.

The Delhi 2010 games were marred with controversy, with corruption allegations, poor ticket sales, unfinished venues and contaminated swimming pool water scuppering India's hopes of a noteworthy games.

Shri Ashwini Kumar, Gujarat’s principal sports secretary, acknowledged there were ‘challenges’ involved in Delhi 2010, but stressed they have learned their lessons, with an organising committee set to come together within the next month.

“Our fundamentals are very strong,” he said at the announcement gathering in Glasgow. “This time there is a solid team behind the project. The funding has been secured, the budget has been meticulously worked out and we are very confident that we will deliver a Games which you will remember in years to come. And we understand the responsibility of delivering a Games which is sustainable, which can be taken forward for the next 100 years.”

"I would like to assure these Games are going to be one of the best Commonwealth Games that you have seen."

Kumar also said most existing infrastructure already has the capacity to host the games, with some works proposed for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Gujarat Police Academy.

“One of the major highlight of 2030 Ahmedabad is that most of the venues are already ready. We have existing venues which are capable of hosting Commonwealth Games events today with some modifications here and there,” he said.

“These facilities will be prepared well in time for 2030 Games and we are very confident and we have done good homework as a team.”

With Ahmedabad also hosting the 2029 World Police and Fire Games, Kumar noted plans to make Gujarat the sporting capital of India but was also hesitant to ‘overcommit on anything’ regarding venue readiness.

Fifteen to 17 sports have been confirmed for the lineup including Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing.

T20 Cricket, Hockey, Archery, and Shooting, all sports which India has had great success in, are still under consideration.

Host countries can also propose up to two new or traditional sports, so it remains to be seen whether something like Kabaddi or Kho Kho might make the cut.

Nonetheless, athletes like Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria are thrilled to be playing to a home crowd.

“It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad will give Athletes and fans a very warm and vibrant welcome and having the opportunity to compete on home soil in 2030 will be a huge motivation for me and for many others,” she said.

"I'm excited for the next decade for Indian sport."

The next commonwealth games will take place in Glasgow, Scotland in 2026, after a shock withdrawal from original hosts Victoria, Australia.