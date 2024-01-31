11 films and series to watch in February 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s Valentine’s Day galore in the Indian films releasing February 2024, but there’s also crime thrillers, sport dramas, and some political fare.

Films releasing February 2024

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA (In cinemas)

This is perfect Valentine’s Day fare, starring Shahid Kapoor (making his comeback to the romance genre after a decade), and Kriti Sanon. There’s a twist though in this Hindi romcom: the object of Shahid’s desires here, is just that, ie, a robot. Will he end up marrying his love after discovering the truth? Veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also accompany Shahid and Kriti in this unique love story.

Releasing 9 Feb 2024

BHAKSHAK (Netflix)

Trust Bhumi Pednekar to pick up yet another unconventional role! This upcoming Hindi crime drama is based on true events. Check out Bhumi in the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous story, exposing abuse of young girls in a shelter for women.

Releasing 9 Feb 2024

AARYA Season 3 (Disney Hotstar)

Feisty Sushmita Sen returns for her final comeback in the 2nd part of the anticipated Season 3 for the Hindi crime series Aarya. Director Ram Madhvani promises that in this series, the main character Aarya will traverse terrains not seen before in the franchise – in the depth, intensity and the sadness that prompts the conclusion to her story.

Releasing 9 Feb 2024

LAL SALAAM (in cinemas)

Aishwarya Rajnikanth teams up with her father, the megastar Rajnikanth, in her upcoming directorial Lal Salaam. The most anticipated Tamil film of 2024, the sports drama stars Rajinikanth in an extended cameo appearance, while Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles. The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman.

Releasing 9 Feb 2024

POACHER (Amazon Prime)

Written and directed by Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame, Poacher is an investigative crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and is Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Releasing 23 Feb 2024

HUBBA (in cinemas)

Bengali film Hubba is based on the life of Hubba Shyamal Das, a gangster who was known as the ‘Dawood Ibrahim of Hooghly’. Directed by Bratya Basu, the political thriller features Mosharraf Karim and Indraneil Sengupta as lead characters.

Releasing 2 Feb 2024

WARNING 2 (in cinemas)

Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal is back with the sequel to the action thriller Warning. Directed by Amar Hundal, Warning 2 stars Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin and Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the lead roles alongside Rahul Dev, Dheeraj Kumar, Jaggi Singh, Raghveer Boli and Deedar Gill. Will Warning 2 meet the expectations of Grewal’s fans after the success of Warning?

Releasing 2 Feb 2024

KHADARI (in cinemas)

Another Punjabi actor-cum-singer favourite Gurnam Bhullar is all set to impress his fans by spotlighting the trials and tribulations of a young sportsperson in Khadari. Accompanied by Surbhi Jyoti and Kartar Cheema, the story revolves around Guru, the star wrestling player of his college and Amrit, a young prodigy and captain of the kho-kho team.

Releasing 9 Feb 2024

JE PAISA BOLDA HUNDA (in cinemas)

It’s showering Punjabi movies this month, as we have another new release Je Paisa Bolda Hunda. Directed by Manpreet Brar the film features Hardeep Grewal, Ihana Dhillon, Raj Dhaliwal and Sukhwinder Raj as lead characters.

Releasing 23 Feb 2024

JEE VE SOHNEYA JEE (in cinemas)

More Valentine’s Day fare! A cross border tale, Jee Ve Sohneya Jee is a love story between an Indian girl and a Pakistani boy played by Simi Chahal and Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas. Ali, a UK delivery agent is pursuing his travel dream, runs into Meher, a student aiming for solo travel in her Magic Bus. Destiny weaves their story, unfolding a heartfelt tale of love and resilience amidst life’s unexpected turns.

Releasing 16 Feb 2024

THE INDRANI MUKERJEA STORY: BURIED TRUTH (Netflix)

A heinous crime in Indrani Mukerjea’s family shook the nation in 2012. Now Netflix is ready to bare the truth behind the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani, the then CEO of INX media, was arrested for the alleged murder of her 25-year-old daughter Sheena. Did she kill her own daughter? Will she reveal the truth? Watch the documentary to know as Indrani talks about the case for the first time.

Releasing 23 Feb 2024

