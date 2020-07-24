When 24,000 beautiful passengers landed at Bangalore airport

In the time of COVID and decreased travel, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore recently received a special package.

“Bengaluru airport processed a consignment of 24,200 ornamental fish recently. The consignment arrived at Bengaluru airport from Thailand,” said an airport official.

In the consignment, the variety of fish included Betta splendens (also known as the Siamese Fighting Fish and is Thailand’s national aquatic animal) and the Flowerhorn chichlid (named after its distinctive horn-shaped head).



Adorned with numerous colours of blue, white, black, yellow and red, the fish had fascinating wing-like protrusions distinct of one another. Some of the species are even listed as ‘vulnerable’ by conservationists.

For the special trip, the fish had been individually packed in a plastic bag, and then in a second layer of thermocol boxes.





Though the official could not confirm if this was the largest fish consignment handled ever, she confirmed that Bangalore airport doesn’t usually handle ornamental fish, marking a first for Kempegowda International Airport.

Later, the fish were transported to Kerala’s Kozhikode to an importer, after approvals from the Customs Department and the animal quarantine services in Bengaluru.

While our opportunities to travel seem unlikely for the next year, at least wildlife is making the most of it!

