Want to Garba? Here’s where to go

Festive season away from India is never easy, especially with the Garba and Dandiya posts that are flooding social media this time annually. Instead of sitting on your couch, doom scrolling to find that short lived dopamine hit, right your two left feet and put on your finest Chaniya Cholis. If you’re longing to celebrate, dive in to find your local Navratri events in the list below.

New South Wales

3 October

Utsav Garba Night

Thursday 6:30 pm

UNSW Roundhouse, International Rd, Kensington.

4 October

Navratri 2024 Garba

Friday 6:30 pm

St John XXIII Catholic College, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens.

6 October

Sahyadri Sydney Raas Dandiya

Sunday 4–10 pm

Minto Indoor Sports Centre (NSW Basketball), 9 Redfern Rd, Minto.

12 October

Navratri Cultural Group

Saturday 6:00 – 10:30 pm

Pacific Hills Christian School, 9/15 Quarry Rd, Dural.

20 October

Navratri Gala ‘24

Sunday 4:00 –6:00 pm

The Canopy, 2 Rosenthal Ave, Lane Cove.

Victoria

4 October

Garba Night Melbourne 2024

Friday 7:00 pm

Akoonah Park, 2 Cardinia St, Berwick.

5 October

Navratri – Garba, Dandiya, Sanedo 2024 In Melbourne

Saturday 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre, 44 Civic Dr, Greensborough.

5 October

Dandiya Night 2024

Saturday 7:30 pm

Nunawading Basketball, Burwood Hwy, Burwood East.

10 October

Navratri Celebration

Thursday 7:00 –10:00 pm

Clyde Primary School, 13 Oroya Grove, Clyde.

12 October

Raas Garba with Vaishnav Sangh of Melbourne

Saturday 8:00 – 11:30 pm

Rowville Community Centre, 40 Fulham Rd, Rowville.

19 October

MACE Dandiya Night

Saturday 7:00 –10:00 pm

Fraser Rise Children’s & Community Centre, 46 City Vista Ct, Fraser Rise.

Queensland

5 October

NBGS Garba 2024

Saturday 6:00 pm

Pine Rivers Park, 125 Gympie Rd, Strathpine.

11 October

Navratri 2024

Friday 6:00 – 9:00 pm

The Great Court, 63 Mansfield Pl, St Lucia.

Western Australia

12 October

Navratri Festival Mela 2024

Saturday 3:00 – 11:30 pm

Supreme Court Gardens, 2 Barrack St, Perth

Don’t miss any opportunity for good food, fun dances, and a great time this Navratri.

