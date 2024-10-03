Want to Garba? Here’s where to go

Festive season away from India is never easy, especially with the Garba and Dandiya posts that are flooding social media this time annually. Instead of sitting on your couch, doom scrolling to find that short lived dopamine hit, right your two left feet and put on your finest Chaniya Cholis. If you’re longing to celebrate, dive in to find your local Navratri events in the list below.
New South Wales
3 October
Utsav Garba Night
Thursday 6:30 pm
UNSW Roundhouse, International Rd, Kensington.
4 October
Navratri 2024 Garba
Friday 6:30 pm
St John XXIII Catholic College, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens.
6 October
Sahyadri Sydney Raas Dandiya
Sunday 4–10 pm
Minto Indoor Sports Centre (NSW Basketball), 9 Redfern Rd, Minto.
12 October
Navratri Cultural Group
Saturday 6:00 – 10:30 pm
Pacific Hills Christian School, 9/15 Quarry Rd, Dural.
20 October
Navratri Gala ‘24
Sunday 4:00 –6:00 pm
The Canopy, 2 Rosenthal Ave, Lane Cove.
Victoria
4 October
Garba Night Melbourne 2024
Friday 7:00 pm
Akoonah Park, 2 Cardinia St, Berwick.
5 October
Navratri – Garba, Dandiya, Sanedo 2024 In Melbourne
Saturday 6:30 – 9:30 pm
Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre, 44 Civic Dr, Greensborough.
5 October
Dandiya Night 2024
Saturday 7:30 pm
Nunawading Basketball, Burwood Hwy, Burwood East.
10 October
Navratri Celebration
Thursday 7:00 –10:00 pm
Clyde Primary School, 13 Oroya Grove, Clyde.
12 October
Raas Garba with Vaishnav Sangh of Melbourne
Saturday 8:00 – 11:30 pm
Rowville Community Centre, 40 Fulham Rd, Rowville.
19 October
MACE Dandiya Night
Saturday 7:00 –10:00 pm
Fraser Rise Children’s & Community Centre, 46 City Vista Ct, Fraser Rise.
Queensland
5 October
NBGS Garba 2024
Saturday 6:00 pm
Pine Rivers Park, 125 Gympie Rd, Strathpine.
11 October
Friday 6:00 – 9:00 pm
The Great Court, 63 Mansfield Pl, St Lucia.
Western Australia
12 October
Navratri Festival Mela 2024
Saturday 3:00 – 11:30 pm
Supreme Court Gardens, 2 Barrack St, Perth
Don’t miss any opportunity for good food, fun dances, and a great time this Navratri.
