Under the Brown Rainbow: Trikone Australia’s latest project

Under the Brown Rainbow – a bold, new podcast has made its debut this year, amplifying the voices of LGBTQI+ South Asians and breaking through cultural taboos. Hosted by Kashif Harrison, a former Indian Link Radio host, it provides a platform for intimate and heartfelt conversations, diving into the complex realities of queerness within the South Asian community.

The inspiration behind the podcast stems from Kashif’s own experiences. Reflecting on its unique name, Kashif shares, “When I looked at the rainbow, I thought there was no shade of brown in it… that’s why we decided to call it Under the Brown Rainbow.”

The podcast tackles subjects often avoided within South Asian cultures, from coming out to navigating mental health and self-acceptance. “I feel no one talks about South Asian queer people – it is very taboo,” Kashif remarks, highlighting the pressing need for these conversations.

The idea for the podcast began taking shape in 2021, with Kashif and his team committing to thorough planning to ensure the project’s success. Their efforts culminated in a premiere episode featuring the team from Trikone Australia, the producer of the podcast and a prominent LGBTQI+ organisation. Kashif recounts, “We spoke about their work in the LGBTQI community and introduced the podcast in general.”

Overall, the first season of Under the Brown Rainbow brought together an impressive lineup of guests, each offering unique perspectives on queer South Asian identity. Reverend Radhika Sukumar-White shared her experiences as a South Asian ally and her work creating inclusive faith spaces, drawing from her Sri Lankan Tamil upbringing in Canberra. Drag duo Dolly Partman and Sheila Dickshit explored their shared passion for drag, reflecting on the thriving brown queer community in Sydney and addressing challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ drag scene. Lawyer and advocate Sheetal Deo discussed her journey toward self-acceptance, guiding her family through the process, and building a support network for the rainbow community. Vignesh Chandrashekaran, from (@dads.of.meenakshi), offered insights into raising a daughter in a multicultural household through surrogacy and the same-sex families. One particularly memorable conversation with Sheetal Deo delved into how she navigated cultural expectations while finding her voice, highlighting the importance of family and community in fostering acceptance.

Each episode of Under the Brown Rainbow delves into personal journeys of resilience, joy, and self-discovery. From stories of love and acceptance to the struggles of navigating dual identities, the podcast captures the intersection of queerness and South Asian culture with empathy and authenticity.

The podcast is not only an educational tool but also a source of inspiration for the LGBTQI+ South Asian community and allies. It challenges deeply rooted stigmas while celebrating the rich tapestry of stories that make up the community.

Listeners can now tune in to the premiere episode of Under the Brown Rainbow across major podcast platforms. Kashif invites everyone to join him on this journey of education, empowerment, and connection, reminding us all that there is always space for every shade under the rainbow.

