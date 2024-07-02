“This is exploiting young people”: Australia doubles student visa fee

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the international education community, the Australian government has more than doubled the cost of student visa fees for international students. As of July 1, the fee has risen dramatically from $710 to $1,600, a decision that has sparked fierce criticism and concerns over the future of Australia’s lucrative education sector.

The government has framed the fee increase as a necessary step to generate additional revenue for educational initiatives. These initiatives include reducing graduate debt, providing financial support for apprentices, and implementing a comprehensive migration strategy.

Minister for Education Jason Clare stated, “International education is an incredibly important national asset and we need to ensure its integrity and quality.”

However, student representatives and industry leaders are sounding alarms about the potential repercussions. Yeganeh Soltanpour, National President of the Council of International Students Australia (CISA), denounced the fee hike, pointing out the added financial burden it places on international students, many of whom already face high deposit costs. “The possibility of spending all that money only to face rejection is quite disheartening for many students,” Soltanpour said in a media statement.

The visa fee hike places Australia at a significant disadvantage compared to its international education competitors. For instance, student visa fees in the United States are approximately USD $185 (AUD $277), in Canada CAD $150 (AUD $164), in the United Kingdom GBP £490 (AUD $932), and in New Zealand NZD $375 (AUD $343). This stark disparity has raised concerns that Australia may lose its appeal as a top destination for international students.

CEO of International Education Association of Australia (IEAA), Phil Honeywood criticised the move saying this is exploiting young people.

“I can’t believe that, coming on top of the recent policy impacts on our sector, the Govt have today decided to increase non-refundable student visa fees from AUD $710 to $1600! This will make Australia more than double the cost of other countries. This is exploiting young people,” Mr Honeywood posted on social media site X.

The university sector, a key stakeholder in Australia’s education industry, has reacted with dismay. The Group of Eight, which represents Australia’s leading research universities, including the University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, criticised the fee hike as a “blatant revenue-raising move” and warned of its damaging impact on the $48 billion sector. The non-refundable nature of the $1,600 fee could deter genuine applicants, particularly from developing countries, thereby reducing the cultural diversity that enriches Australian campuses.

Moreover, the increase builds on a series of recent policy changes that have made studying in Australia more challenging for international students. These include stricter English language requirements and higher savings thresholds. Additionally, the government is considering capping the number of international students overall, further heightening concerns among educational institutions about potential financial losses. Universities Australia has expressed anxiety that these changes could lead to significant revenue drops, as the sector heavily relies on international student fees.

After the pandemic, the previous Morrison government had introduced measures to encourage the return of international students, such as longer visas and expanded work rights. However, these policies have since been reversed. Visa grant rates are now at record lows, with the government rejecting more international student applications than ever before. This trend is particularly pronounced in the vocational education and training sector, which has been scrutinised for hosting “dodgy” providers or “ghost colleges” that enroll students primarily interested in working rather than studying.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil defended the fee increase as part of the government’s effort to manage net migration, which reached a record 528,000 people in 2022-2023 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. O’Neil asserted that the changes aim to create a “fairer, smaller” migration system that better serves Australia’s interests.

With around 440,000 international students applying for visas between July 2023 and May 2024, the demand for Australian education remains high. However, as the government tightens its migration policies and increases financial barriers, the future of Australia’s international education sector hangs in the balance. The ripple effects of this decision could reshape the landscape of one of Australia’s most vital industries.

