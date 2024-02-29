Aries: March 21 – April 20
Signifying healing, the card for Aries could see an engagement, marriage, or baby in their lives. A trip could lead to a new beginning. Those in the creative fields can expect an influx of ideas. For any repeated patterns that set you back, do some healing work. A new project could add to your income. A long-held wish will come true. If you have the opportunity to try something new at work, grab it with both hands. Clarity in every situation is coming.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
The emperor card drawn for you, indicates the formation of a relationship or a new business, or a promotion at work. Singles could receive a marriage proposal. Taurus women, work on issues you may have with your father or brother as it could impact your relationship if you are in one. The health of a loved one could cause concern. Finances improve and you could even be given a business to run. Wishes manifest, so accept what is coming for you.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Structures – within organisations, family or your tribe – will be important this month. As will doing the right thing and playing by the rules. Singles will not compromise if the sparks don’t fly. Those looking for a change at work will find something they actually enjoy doing. The self-employed need to be wary of those who owe them money. Help will come from an unexpected source. You will get clarity about a situation that caused anxiety. Look to foreign sources for business growth.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles will be disappointed in love yet again; ask yourself what you need to bring to a relationship for it to work. You‘ll get help from someone who will execute a project successfully. If you feel disinterested with everything, visit a doctor as you may be depressed. Additional symptoms could be anxiety or extreme tiredness. If your money is stuck, avoid brooding about it as gains are on the way. Take on only as much as you can handle at work and in personal life.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Ups and downs and unexpected turn of events could occur. An ex could make a comeback for some but you might not get together again. Professionals need to think before making what could be a life-changing decision. Expenses could go up. The wheel of fortune card indicates that a cycle is ending – a new one is set to begin. Watch out for mood swings and keep emotions in check. A friend could end up in hospital. Any upheaval will lead to positive outcomes.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The ace card, drawn for you, indicates beginnings. Use your mind to solve problems instead of thinking from your heart will help. Singles could meet someone really exciting or someone who has a crush on them may reveal their feelings. The self-employed can expect to sail through red tape if starting a new business. A marriage could get rocky but it is temporary. Get to the root of whatever is causing you stress. Money owed to you will be delayed.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
The card for Aquarius is drawn for Libra, also an air sign. If you are a single female, you could meet an Aquarian – but this card signifies aloofness so be sure he has what you are looking for. Use ideas to get ahead at work; at the very least, be confident about them. Some friction could arise with family. A health issue, however minor, may need medical attention. Find a new way to see things from others’ point of view.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
You may find yourself nostalgic about the past. A new opportunity at work will give your spirits a much-needed boost. You will get all the support you need at work and in your personal life. More money than expected could be earned too. Singles will have clarity about the kind of relationship they want. Trust your intuition when it comes to ideas. You will find answers if you put your query out to the universe and believe in its powers.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
A major arcana indicates a pre-destined turn of events. Singles could get married, there could be a pregnancy, and some happy news can be expected. If you feel run down, take a break and recharge. Finances are good and new funds too will come. Legal settlements will go in your favour. You are in a transitional phase of your life and it will lead to major transformation, mostly spiritually. Keep an open mind and be ready to receive new ideas.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Watch out for extra chores due to someone else. Singles or those dating could still be waiting for a sign as to which way things are progressing. Watch out for exhaustion due to extra responsibilities being dumped on you at work or at home. Avoid taking on more than you can handle. Those looking for a new job could get an opportunity that doesn’t come every day. Stick to your goals and you will achieve them. Don’t settle for less.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
New opportunities come along as you let go of the past. The self-employed will be looking at new partnerships. Those in a relationship might consider moving in together. Avoid over-indulgence of food or alcohol. Money that is owed to you will come and a new or a revived old business will generate more income. It is a time to harvest all your past efforts in multiple ways. Accept new offers confidently and believe in yourself. An overall abundant month.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
There’s stagnant energy to be removed, and changes all around are required for growth. In a relationship, a breakdown could actually lead to a revival. Use this to look within and self-assess. Indulge in healing practices and exercise to lift yourself from a slump. Finances are in a good place. You could start a new job. Whatever the strife you are in, do not lose hope. Work on your faith and confidence levels to deal with stress.