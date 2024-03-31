Aries: March 21 – April 20
A separation due to a disagreement in a relationship is temporary, no matter how bad it looks right now. At work, new ideas will be met with success and you will make more money through them or business deals. Men should have their prostate gland checked. Spiritual guidance will help you tide over this difficult month. Use these setbacks to grow spiritually and to remove all fears. Things will resolve themselves in time. Everything happening now is helping you evolve.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Abundance in all forms is yours this month. Emotions will also be running high so stay calm. An unexpected meeting will bring good luck. Singles look for something better this time round. Highs and lows at work are temporary. Shift your energy to doing what you love. What you desire will come to you but not in the way you wanted. Trust the universe and that it is working for your larger good. Avoid making impulsive decisions, or judgements.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A month of hope and new possibilities on the horizon. Those of you who are dating might hold back even if your partner is keen to take things forward. Take that leap of faith if there are no red flags. Some of you may make an impulsive decision. A wish will be granted even before you express it. A decision regarding a long trip will need to be made. You have the confidence that no matter what comes, you will be alright.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles could be dating but there will be no real bonding. Those in a relationship, could see it going downhill due to negative emotions. You might even end it. An experience could lead to a change in perspective. Don’t ignore any issues with your eyes – it could be an infection. Expenses are high this month. A long-awaited financial agreement could be in the offing. Establish a spiritual practice for peace of mind. Breaking existing patterns may help solve your problems.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Singles could meet someone interesting through work or at a restaurant. Someone could offer you a new work opportunity or a gift of money. An overall abundant month as you focus on progress in your career. If looking for a new job, stick with the remuneration you expect – you will get it. A friend or relative could have a problem with substance abuse. Every situation this month can be dealt with practically, with forethought. Promote your business for best results.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
You could encounter unexpected problems, arguments and setbacks that create a depressing atmosphere. Singles will not compromise for the sake of being in a relationship. Conflicts at the workplace are indicated; stay calm as much as possible. A recurring illness could flare up again. Though your finances are alright, you could still worry about them. Think positive, work on your affirmations and even in setbacks, don’t get disheartened. The current negative situation will soon end. Trust no one but yourself.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
You can expect a long-term existing condition to change. Some form of healing is a must for things to improve. People around you could motivate you towards a relationship, if single. Expect several short trips. The atmosphere at work is supportive and conducive to growth. Your money situation is also positive. An opportunity could lead to new avenues of work or meeting new people. Hold on to the feel-good mindset for more positive outcomes. Trust the universe and your intuition.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
An ex could make a comeback but sparks won’t fly. You might want to stay in loner mode this month, or travel inwards through meditation. Your work experience will lead to more opportunities and fame and fortune. If in a relationship, watch for red flags that signal abuse. New business or positive outcomes to dilemmas are foretold. You may not have all the answers but they will come to you in time. Watch out for a poverty of spirit attitude and let it go.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
A month that calls for balance on all fronts, as expenses equal income and emotions run riot. Stick with the rational mind as plans could go awry easily. Stress can cause health problems like backaches and headaches. Any communication blocks in a relationship will soon be dissipated. A mentor or someone new you meet will give your current situation a positive boost. Avoid multi-tasking and find time to recharge. Stay calm no matter what the challenges are in front of you.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
You draw the card for Aries making you more action oriented in April. Expect lot of activity and leadership roles. Don’t shut down emotions if you have problems; it will worsen matters. Paperwork keeps you busy and you may take a decision or sign a contract – a life-changing event. You might find yourself in a leadership role in any crisis – at work or at home. New ideas and projects lead to success. A mentor or a new love interest is also indicated.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
A search for meaning and purpose due to events in the recent past keep you busy. You can expect lucky breaks in money via a lottery etc. If concerned about the sale of a property, it will get sold. A health issue could re-occur due to anxiety. You will no longer spend your energy on unproductive issues. A new skill will be brought into play in your line of work to your advantage. Long term professional goals will see progress.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Reminiscing about childhood or going down memory lane, and listening to your own intuition, work for you. If frequently depressed or irritable, perhaps there’s a need for inner child healing. A transformative experience opens you to a new relationship. Seniors will be supportive at work; expect a job offer or promotion. You can expect financial gains beyond your expectations. Watch your ideas and the right one will stay. Look for the glimmers in your life and your day to remain happy.