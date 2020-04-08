Sunny Duggal: Sant Nirankari Mission

“There are around 100,000 Indians on temporary visas and only around 500 registered with the Indian Consulates so far. It is difficult to extend support if we don’t have details or contacts. We are asking people to register themselves ASAP so we can assist them,” said Sunny Duggal.

Mr Raj Kumar, Consul General of India in Melbourne, along with Sunny Duggal recently visited Indian student facilities around Melbourne to understand the issues being faced by them. They visited South eastern suburbs of Endeavour Hills Cranbourne, Clayton, Doveton and Dandenong. Sunny also provided food and groceries to the students that were in need.

According to Sunny Duggal some students do not have food/groceries or means to buy more, many have visa status concerns and a few cannot afford their college fees.

“They are feeling demoralised as the situation around them worsens,” Sunny observed. “I request them not to despair even though it will not be easy; they should stay at home and be safe. My pledge to these people is that I will continue to help them with food and basic essentials as long as possible.”

Nirankari Mission Rowville, Global Organisation for Divinity based in Knox, Vidya Subramanium and Rowena Ann Hansen from the Filipino community are supporting Sunny in providing basics and treats to medical staff and health care workers in age care facilities and Maroondah Hospital.

