Stricter visa requirements for Tasmania

In response to the evolving migration landscape and a limited allocation of visa places, the state of Tasmania has introduced a new set of visa requirements and stricter implementation for state nomination applicants. As part of this change, officials have declared that they will no longer renominate applicants if due to applicant’s mistake in the EOI they are unable to submit their visa application on the invite.

The decision comes as Tasmania faces high demand for its limited number of available spots in the state nomination program.

The Tasmanian state nomination program has been a competitive avenue for skilled migrants seeking to settle in the picturesque island state. However, with the allocated places being limited, the state has found it necessary to implement stricter criteria to ensure that the selection process is streamlined and that places are allocated judiciously.

One of the driving factors behind this change is an ongoing migration review, which has the potential to introduce new pathways for applicants throughout the year. The authorities believe that this review could open up additional opportunities and options for potential migrants. This uncertain landscape has prompted officials to emphasize a cautious approach to nominations, ensuring that errors in the EOI do not jeopardize an applicant’s chances.

An official from Tasmania’s migration department mentioned in a webinar on Wednesday that the Department of Home Affairs will only grant visas up to the planning levels and don’t want too much backlog, meaning the backlog from the previous year could be included in the planning level.

This statement underlines the careful consideration being given to manage the migration program’s quotas and ensure a smooth process.

To manage the situation, Tasmania has outlined its strategy for the coming months. Weekly invitations will be extended to potential migrants until May, with the hope of securing a favorable quota for the next financial year. Authorities are focusing on the next program year, expressing optimism about receiving a generous allocation for the upcoming period, as planning levels have been set higher than the previous year.

Migration expert Chaman Preet, in conversation with Indian Link, emphasised the significance of meticulous application planning due to the new regulations. “In the light of these new visa requirements, it’s very important that the applications are planned meticulously because the applicants may not get a second chance if they have already been invited in the financial year and were unable to apply due to expired documents like skills assessments / English or errors in EOI,” Chaman Preet stated.

The evolving dynamics of Australian migration have also been influenced by recent changes in visa allocations by the Department of Home Affairs. With a focus on addressing skills shortages and promoting social cohesion, the Australian Government has introduced a new allocation of visa places for each state. This move has led to substantial reductions in nomination places for regions such as the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and New South Wales (NSW).

This reduction has particularly impacted the Business Investment and Innovation (Provisional) visa category, which has been left without any allocated places. The changes to visa requirements come within the context of the 2023-24 permanent Migration Program, which is set to allocate a total of 190,000 places nationwide. This is a slight reduction of 5,000 places (2.56%) compared with the 2022-23 permanent

Migration Program planning level of 195,000 places.

