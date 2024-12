Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s favourite cricket rockers, Six & Out are back in the swing of things, hitting the road with Macca’s for their Second Innings Tour.

Catch Brett, Shane and the boys after the cricket in Melbourne and Sydney for an awesome night of rock! Tickets available via OzTixand MoshTix.

And don’t miss the guys on Kayo and Fox Cricket

in the brand new rockumentary series,

Six & Out: Second Innings.

*This is a sponsored post

Read more: Off his own bat: Ravi Shastri chats with Holly Ferling