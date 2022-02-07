fbpx
Science & Tech

The unexpected Indian link in online puzzle game Wordle

By Indian Link
0
josh wardle and palak shah
Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

It turns out that popular online word puzzle game Wordle, that has been taking social media by storm, has an Indian connection.

Developed by software engineer Josh Wardle, the daily word puzzle offers users six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. Every 24 hours, there’s a new word of the day.

The inspiration behind this hugely addictive game is none other than Wardle’s partner Palak Shah, a huge fan of word games and crosswords.

In an interview with The New York Times, Wardle revealed that the couple got into the New York Times Spelling Bee and the daily crossword during the first COVID lockdown in 2020. He then created this guessing game for Palak, and shared it with family and friends over WhatsApp.

Officially launched in October 2021, Wordle saw just 90 daily players in November.  By January 2022, though, it crossed more than 300,000 daily players.

Palak is believed to have helped Wardle get the app ready for the public by sorting through more than 12,000 five-letter words to decide the words of the day.

“It’s really sweet,” she was quoted as saying by The New York Times. “This is definitely how Josh shows his love.”

Last week, the puzzle game was sold to The New York Times Company for an undisclosed price in the “low-seven figures”.

“I am incredibly pleased to announce that I’ve reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward,” Wardle posted in a tweet.

“If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me. When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” he added.

READ ALSO: Padma Bhushan for Nadella, Pichai in recognition of India’s tech talent

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Looop Lapeta (Netflix)
Next articleREVIEW: Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

REVIEW: Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Rocket Boys is an astutely mounted period drama. It is a striking, 'coming-of-age' biographical series based on the lives of two brilliant scientists, Vikram...
josh wardle and palak shah

The unexpected Indian link in online puzzle game Wordle

Indian Link - 0
  It turns out that popular online word puzzle game Wordle, that has been taking social media by storm, has an Indian connection. Developed by software...
Loop Lapeta poster

REVIEW: Looop Lapeta (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Mounted as a 'stoner drama', director Aakash Bhatia's film Looop Lapeta is an astutely crafted concept movie. It is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's...
jerusha mather

Meet the disability advocate petitioning to make dating apps more inclusive

Rhea L Nath - 0
  Navigating the world of online dating can be a daunting experience, facing awkward encounters and confusing conversations in the search for love. Unfortunately, it’s much...
India's Melody Queen Lata MANGESHKAR

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar

Indian Link - 0
  In a music career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar has bequeathed a rich treasure trove of immortal songs that are ingrained in the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020