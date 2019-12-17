A one-of-a-kind cultural festival “Winter at Tantora” in Saudi Arabia, which celebrates incredible art, music, and culture is returning following a successful debut in 2018.

Egyptian composer, pianist and conductor Omar Khairat, Greek pianist Yanni, Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo, Lionel Richie, Enrique Iglesias and other chart-topping international artists will be seen sharing a platform in the Maraya Concert Hall, a state-of-the-art, 500-seat facility with a mirrored facade, which emerges like a mirage in the ancient rocky landscape.

The festival has an exciting lineup of events against the timeless backdrop of AlUla, home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage sites; Hegra.

Phillip J. Jones, Chief Destination Marketing Officer, Royal Commission of AlUla said, “This is a part of the world that is virtually untouched. The festival will give arts, music and culture lovers the chance to explore and experience a living museum. AlUla is home to 200,000 years of history – you can find UNESCO World Heritage sites, ancient Leopard trails and lush oases.”

To unravel the mysterious and magical history of AlUla, there will be a plethora of activities to display the authentic lifestyle of AlUla, excursions that pertain to cultural heritage, gastronomy, adventure, sports, arts, and unique experiences including hot air balloon festival, vintage aircraft rides, immersive heritage site tours, eco-trail and desert polo among others.

Desert X AlUla, the world-famous contemporary art exhibition from Coachella will be seen for their first international collaboration, featuring installations by international, regional and local artists.

Tickets are currently available online on book.experiencealula.com

Festival dates: 19 December 2019 till 7 March 2020

IANS