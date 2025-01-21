Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai through to Quarterfinals: Aus Open 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Chinese two-time Grand Slam champion, Zhang-Shuai received a walkover in the third round and advance to the quarterfinals.

The pair will play the all-Australian duo John Peers and Olivia Gadecki at Melbourne Park on the evening of 21st of January. Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai

This match will be India’s last chance at the Australian Open this year with Sriram Balaji’s loss on Saturday, 18th January.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Zhang Shuai of the People’s Republic of China progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2025 after receiving a walkover.#AustralianOpen #RohanBopanna #Tennis #AO2025 #InsideSport pic.twitter.com/HTkXQy3qc4 — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) January 19, 2025

Bopanna and his Columbian partner Nicolas Barrientos participated in the Australian Open men’s doubles competition as well.

But in the first round, Pedro Martinez and Juame Munar of Spain defeated the Indo-Colombian pair 7-5, 7(7)-6(5).

When Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open men’s doubles championship last year, he became the older player to win a Grand Slam in tennis’ Open Era.

Bopanna and Ebden parted ways at the end of 2024, and neither of them advanced past the opening round of this year’s Australian Open Men’s Doubles competition.

Balaji, who paired up with Mexican tennis player Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost in the second round against Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-7(7), 6-4, 3-6.

After a nail-biting first set, that began with a 2-1 lead, the well-placed serves and winners that gave the momentum before they lost out.

In the final set, Borges and Cabral took the lead 3-1, thanks to a pivotal break in the fourth game. The ninth game saw both couples hold serve until the Portuguese pair ended the match with strong serves and deft forehands, securing another break.

Rohan Bopanna in the Mixed Doubles event is now the key to India’s chances of winning the championship, given his last season.

Both Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti, as well as Rithvik Bollipalli and his American partner Ryan Seggerman, were eliminated in the first round of the men’s doubles competition. Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai

