Bhumika Srihari
Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai through to Quarterfinals: Aus Open 2025

On January 18th, the Indo-Chinese duo received a walkover in their third round, to advance to the quarterfinals

Bopanna blocking a volley
Rohan Bopanna advances to the QF at the Australian Open 2025
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Chinese two-time Grand Slam champion, Zhang-Shuai received a walkover in the third round and advance to the quarterfinals.

The pair will play the all-Australian duo John Peers and Olivia Gadecki at Melbourne Park on the evening of 21st of January. Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai

This match will be India’s last chance at the Australian Open this year with Sriram Balaji’s loss on Saturday, 18th January.

Bopanna and his Columbian partner Nicolas Barrientos participated in the Australian Open men’s doubles competition as well.

But in the first round, Pedro Martinez and Juame Munar of Spain defeated the Indo-Colombian pair 7-5, 7(7)-6(5).

When Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open men’s doubles championship last year, he became the older player to win a Grand Slam in tennis’ Open Era.

Bopanna and Ebden parted ways at the end of 2024, and neither of them advanced past the opening round of this year’s Australian Open Men’s Doubles competition.

Balaji, who paired up with Mexican tennis player Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost in the second round against Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-7(7), 6-4, 3-6.

After a nail-biting first set, that began with a 2-1 lead, the well-placed serves and winners that gave the momentum before they lost out.

Indian tennis players at the Australian Open
Some valiant appearances but only one pulls through to the quarterfinals.

In the final set, Borges and Cabral took the lead 3-1, thanks to a pivotal break in the fourth game. The ninth game saw both couples hold serve until the Portuguese pair ended the match with strong serves and deft forehands, securing another break.

Rohan Bopanna in the Mixed Doubles event is now the key to India’s chances of winning the championship, given his last season.

Both Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti, as well as Rithvik Bollipalli and his American partner Ryan Seggerman, were eliminated in the first round of the men’s doubles competition. Rohan Bopanna Zhang Shuai

READ HERE: About Sriram Balaji’s second round triumph at AO 2025 

Bhumika Srihari is a former Indian tennis player turned creative media maven. A film buff and fine arts enthusiast, she holds a Bachelor's in Filmmaking and Visual Media and a Master's in PR and Advertising. With a passion for all things media, she thrives on storytelling in any form—whether it's crafting compelling content or diving deep into the world of creative arts. Storytelling is her forte, and content creation is her turf.

