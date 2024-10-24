Racism rife for Women of Colour at work

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new workplace report has found two thirds of Women of Colour (WoC) have experienced workplace discrimination, a 10 percent increase from 2021.

The report also found 93.8 percent of discrimination incidents were attributed to racism, with the majority perceiving their cultural identity as a barrier in the workplace.

‘It often leaves me feeling as though I need to prove my value at every table I sit at. I have been othered at work (name, hair, … etc.) and oftentimes ignored,’ one respondent wrote.

Created by Women of Colour Australia (WoCA) with Australian National University (ANU), the second ‘Women of Colour in the Workplace Report‘ follows on from the landmark findings released in 2021, surveying over 1000 WoC in Australia across various industries.

Despite the increased uptake of workplace Diversity and Inclusion initiatives since the last report, findings show 43.9 percent of respondents found these initiatives largely tokenistic and not ‘fit for purpose’ due to limited understanding of intersectionality.

Brenda Gaddi, Founder and Executive Director of WoCA, hopes the report will encourage employers to apply WoC-led equity solutions.

“The data shows that despite growing awareness of anti-discrimination laws and psychosocial safety requirements, the discrimination Women of Colour face is escalating. Our report calls for organisations to rethink their structures and leadership models to ensure they are inclusive, safe, and fit for purpose in our increasingly diverse society,” she says.

The finding also highlights the gaps in existing reporting structures, with only three in 10 WoC believing meaningful action would be taken if they reported an instance of discrimination.

For many respondents, this belief is based on a previous reporting experience – ‘I’d be let go. Happened before in [an]other organisation. And I see it here each time. Mental health impact is great too as the investigation process is a gaslighting attempt at cover up’, said one WoC.

The report also shows two in five WoC do not have or are unsure about the availability of effective mechanisms to report discrimination.

Dr. Varina Michaels, Executive Director of WoCA and lead author of the Women of Colour Workplace Report says workplaces need to foster a safe and responsive environment for reporting.

“The lack of accessible reporting mechanisms is alarming. This report substantiates that low reporting numbers are not a good indicator of the prevalence of discrimination in organisations. Discrimination is well and truly present but simply not reported,” she commented.

“Without culturally sensitive and trauma-informed reporting processes in place, Women of Colour may feel re-traumatised and risk having their experiences dismissed. Women of Colour should be empowered to speak up without fear of retaliation or inaction.”

Findings also show high instances of workplace discrimination, lack of career progression and job insecurity are contributing factors for WoC quitting, with 44.9 percent likely to leave their workplace in the next 12 months.

The report follows the ABC’s landmark review into racism which found overwhelming evidence of workplace toxicity, and the Australian Human Rights Commission’s launch of their Anti-Racism Framework which equally highlighted the prevalence of racism.

All three papers underscore the importance of inclusive and culturally sensitive environments to the retention of employees. Tasneem Chopra OAM, Cross Cultural Consultant and WoCA Ambassador agrees healthy workplaces are crucial for productivity.

“Lost revenue for organisations from poor employee retention to diminished productivity is linked to how people are treated at work. This research illustrates how performative inclusion measures at work, in which Women of Colour are (barely) seen and not heard, continues to wreak havoc on their wellbeing and industry reputation,” she says.

Amongst the recommendations made, the report suggests an increased focus on intersectionality and career development opportunities directed at Women of Colour.

“A focus on intersectionality and tailored solutions to address the unique challenges faced by Women of Colour is critical. Organisations that fail to approach diversity and gender equity from an intersectional lens, risk not only losing top talent but also reinforcing systemic inequalities that harm both individuals and the workplace as a whole,” Brenda Gaddi says.

READ ALSO: Do academics respond faster to ‘Melissa’ or ‘Rahul’? The answer may not surprise you