Qld-based Bassi Group fined for underpayment of worker

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Fair Work Ombudsman has successfully secured penalty and back-pay orders totaling $19,922 against the former operators of Queensland transport and logistics business Bassi Group Transport.

The penalties were imposed by the Federal Circuit and Family Court against Jatinder Singh Bassi and his wife Satty Bassi, who were involved in operating and managing Bassi Group Transport.

Bassi Group Transport was previously engaged in waste collection and disposal services in and around Brisbane and Logan areas. According to Fair Work Ombudsman, the penalties stem from Mr. Bassi’s failure to comply with a Compliance Notice issued for the back-payment of a truck driver employed on a part-time basis between June 2019 and February 2020. On top of the penalties, Jatinder Singh Bassi has been ordered to pay the driver the underpayment amount of $9,266, along with interest.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth emphasised the consequences of disregarding Compliance Notices, stating that failure to adhere to such notices can lead to substantial penalties and back-pay orders in court. Ms. Booth underscored the importance of employers addressing concerns about pay and entitlements promptly, urging affected employees to seek free advice and assistance from Fair Work.

The investigation was initiated following a request for assistance from the affected worker. A Fair Work Inspector issued a Compliance Notice to Mr. Bassi in December 2021 after finding underpayment of entitlements owed under the Waste Management Award 2010 and the Fair Work Act’s National Employment Standards.

The underpaid entitlements included shift-work overtime rates, public holiday base rates, annual leave entitlements, payment-in-lieu-of-notice-of-termination entitlements, as well as penalty rates for afternoon, night-shift, weekend, and public holiday work.

For further guidance on workplace rights and obligations, employers and employees are encouraged to visit www.fairwork.gov.au or contact the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94. An interpreter service is available on 13 14 50.

READ ALSO: Om Shiva Foods in court for allegedly underpaying worker