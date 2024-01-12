One million milestone for Vinod Daniel’s vision program

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a collaboration between nations, Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton has commended the India Vision Institute (IVI) led by Vinod Daniel for the milestone achievement of providing one million free vision screenings to underprivileged children and adults across India.

The celebration took place at a vision screening and spectacle distribution event in Delhi, where the visiting Australian dignitary distributed corrective glasses to community members and children, underscoring the impact of IVI’s initiatives on disadvantaged communities.

The one-millionth beneficiary, a grade 10 student named Vidhi, became a symbol of IVI’s transformative work as she received a pair of corrective glasses during the event.

Dr Charlton expressed his delight at witnessing the positive changes in the lives of beneficiaries, particularly children, who now have improved work potential and better academic prospects.

“It is good to visit an IVI project and see the work being done to benefit disadvantaged communities, including children. I am happy that the beneficiaries are able to lead a better life, with improved work potentials and better grades for children in school. Congratulations to IVI for achieving the significant milestone of one million vision screenings. I wish IVI and the team all the best in future,” Dr Charlton said.

A million lives touched and two million eyes checked. Brighter future for kids and productive life for adults. By @OptometryIndia. pic.twitter.com/PuS4AOzyCE — Vinod Daniel (@vinoddaniel62) January 10, 2024

IVI CEO Vinod Daniel OAM expressed gratitude to the partners who have supported the organisation’s journey and reaffirmed their commitment to reaching as many underprivileged people as possible.

“Refractive error correction through an eye check and a pair of spectacles can significantly impact the vision health of school children and adults in underprivileged communities. Clear vision can pave the way for improved academic performance, enhanced productivity, and increased income-earning potential,” said Mr Daniel.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India Nicholas McCaffrey highlighted the importance of partnerships in achieving such milestones and acknowledged the ongoing challenge of reaching 150 million visually impaired individuals still in need of access to vision screenings and spectacles.

IVI’s Eye See & I Learn campaign for underprivileged school children and Eye See & I Work program for adults have played a pivotal role in conducting vision screenings and distributing spectacles, promoting improved vision and brighter futures.

As the India Vision Institute celebrates this significant milestone, the organisation, alongside its Australian partner, remains committed to creating a brighter and more promising future for the underprivileged in India through improved vision and enhanced opportunities.

The celebratory event was organised in collaboration with the Delhi Council for Child Welfare (DCCW), a non-profit NGO providing vocational training to underprivileged communities in Delhi.

