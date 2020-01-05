New year Baby

Adelaide’s newest parents Nisha Wadhwa and Deepak Bajaj started the New Year with a bundle of joy in their hands, newborn baby Analiya.

Born in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Analiya is the first baby to be born on New Year’s Day in Adelaide, weighing 2 kilos and 900 grams at birth. After a long two-hour wait for the anxious parents, a Caesarean was performed by the doctors to successfully bring baby Analiya into 2020 at the stroke of 12:29am.

Born 14 days premature, Analiya is the first baby of parents Nisha and Deepak who consider her their lucky charm. Nisha told Indian Link, “Babies are special for all parents. My husband and I feel blessed by Maa Chintapurni, for having given us Analiya on this date, the first baby born in Adelaide this year. Everyone is so happy on the arrival of the baby. We are getting lots of wishes and blessings.”

Nisha arrived in Adelaide in 2016 from India for her tertiary education and took a Masters degree in IT Enterprise Management from the University of South Australia. Both Deepak and Nisha work as food process workers in Adelaide Poultry for a living. Now Nisha wants to devote her full concentration on baby Analiya.

Although there were some complications during labour, both baby Analiya and mother Nisha are doing well. Due to a C-section Nisha will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days before she is discharged to return home.

Analiya’s proud parents shared their joy and excitement with grandparents from India who made a special visit to welcome their newly arrived granddaughter. They plan to stay and help Nisha and take care of the family. Upon asking how the grandparents feel Nisha said “They are so happy. As I am a single child of my parents, after my birth, they have this bundle of joy after 30 years as a granddaughter.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time the family has had a New Year baby. Thrilled grandmother Kanta Rani Bajaj shares the same birthday (1st January) as baby Analiya. The celebrations will be tripled for the family as they plan to have a big party next year when Analiya turns one.

As for now, Analiya’s Chacha and Chachi (uncle and aunt) have something special planned when their niece comes home. This will surely be a New Year to remember for the whole family.