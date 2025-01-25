Nayantara Gupta PSM: Australia Day Honours 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For over four decades, Nayantara Gupta has quietly shaped the lives of countless children and families in Western Australia. This year, her remarkable dedication was honoured with the prestigious Public Service Medal (PSM), recognising her exceptional contributions to advancing children’s rights and wellbeing.

As the director of Legal Services and General Counsel for the Department of Communities, Gupta has been a driving force behind some of the most significant legislative reforms in the state’s history. From replacing outdated child protection laws to strengthening the role of Aboriginal families in critical decisions, her work has left a profound and lasting legacy.

Gupta’s journey into public service began with a deep-rooted passion for social justice. “I’ve always been drawn to addressing social issues,” she said, reflecting on her decision to study law at Monash University. “I knew early on that I wanted to use my career to make a difference.”

Since joining the Department of Communities in 1995, Gupta has become a leading authority on child protection legislation. Her most notable achievement is the Children and Community Services Act 2004, a landmark piece of legislation that replaced laws dating back to the 1940s. “It was incredibly rewarding to bring those laws into the 21st century,” Gupta shared. “For me, the most important part was giving children a greater voice in the decisions that shape their lives.”

Gupta’s work has also focused on addressing the systemic challenges faced by Aboriginal families in the child protection system. Through extensive consultations with Aboriginal communities, social workers, and legal teams, she helped develop policies that ensure these families have a greater say in decisions involving their children. “It’s about recognising their voices and their rights,” she explained.

Beyond child protection, Gupta’s expertise has influenced disability services in Western Australia, including her guidance during the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation of People with Disability. Her ability to navigate the complexities of the legal system while prioritising the wellbeing of vulnerable populations has set her apart as a trusted leader and advisor.

Her achievements have not come without challenges. The process of modernising legislation is complex and time-intensive, requiring collaboration across multiple sectors. Yet Gupta remained steadfast, guided by a clear principle: the wellbeing of children must always come first. “Empathy is crucial,” she said. “Every decision we make has to prioritise what’s best for the child.”

Over the course of her career, Gupta has witnessed a profound shift in the way children’s rights are approached. She takes pride in reforms that empower children and families, including the introduction of employment screening laws to protect children from harm. “Seeing these changes take hold and knowing they’ve made a difference is deeply fulfilling,” she said.

Despite the accolades, Gupta remains humble, crediting the collective efforts of her colleagues and the community. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside so many dedicated people,” she said. “This recognition isn’t just about me—it’s about the incredible work we’ve done together.”

Nayantara Gupta’s legacy is etched into the fabric of Western Australia’s child protection system, a testament to her vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to the most vulnerable. Her work has not only transformed legislation but has also inspired a more empathetic and inclusive approach to policy making.

