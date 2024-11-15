MATES program: New opportunity for Indians in Australia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Australian government officially launched the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES) in November 2024, a long-anticipated move following its announcement earlier this year. Designed to provide young Indian professionals with temporary work opportunities in Australia, the MATES program is a new addition to the Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement (MMPA), a bilateral framework agreed upon in May 2023 to foster greater migration and mobility between India and Australia.

MATES is a visa initiative offering Indian professionals in the initial stages of their career and recent graduates the chance to work in Australia for up to two years. Open to Indian nationals under 31 who have completed a degree within the last two years from an eligible institution, it focuses on sectors where Australia faces critical skill shortages. Fields include renewable energy, mining, engineering, information and communications technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, and agricultural technology.

The program stands out as applicants do not need Australian employer sponsorship, making it more accessible. Instead, applicants can enter a pre-application ballot to apply for a Temporary Work visa. Each year, 3,000 slots are available through the ballot, allowing selected participants to bring partners and dependent children, who also receive work rights in Australia.

For young Indian graduates, the MATES program represents a rare opportunity to gain international work experience. The program provides an avenue for skill development in a globally competitive environment and helps India’s youth expand their professional networks abroad. With the top 100 universities from India eligible, it is set to attract some of the nation’s brightest talents to work and build connections in Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, also stands to benefit from this arrangement. Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles highlighted that “Australia and India are close mates, and this pilot will bring us even closer through an invaluable exchange of skills, talent, and development opportunities.”

While MATES undoubtedly serves as a testament to the strong relationship between India and Australia, it raises questions regarding its exclusivity. By concentrating on India, Australia misses the opportunity to engage with professionals from other regions, such as Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, where talented youth are also seeking international work experience.

Additionally, the program seems strategically designed to meet the needs of specific Australian industries. Indian professionals are particularly prominent in fields like information technology and engineering, areas where Australia currently has significant skill gaps. By attracting young Indian talent, Australia benefits from a ready-made solution for its labour shortages, potentially overlooking the need to develop homegrown skills in these industries. Former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration, Abul Rizvi, praised the exchange value of MATES but raised concerns that these young professionals might struggle to secure suitable jobs, given Australia’s currently weakening market. He also warned of the risk of exploitation or underpayment among newcomers if adequate protections are not ensured.

Finally, the MATES program could contribute to an unnecessary spike in visa applications from India, a country already leading in migration and tourism to Australia. In 2021-22, nearly 60,000 people migrated from India to Australia. By adding 3,000 annual work visas specifically for Indian graduates, MATES may increase visa processing times and create pressure on services that support Australia’s existing Indian diaspora.

Learn more about the program here.

