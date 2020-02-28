Mansi, Ravi advance at Dutch junior badminton meet

Young Indian shuttler Ravi continued his impressive run at the Dutch Junior International tournament to enter men’s singles third round here on Thursday.

The Haryana boy notched up a comfortable 21-7, 21-15 win against Germany’s Kian-yu Oei in the second-round match.

In the women’s singles opening round match, Mansi Singh registered a 21-7, 21-10 win against Johanna Hofler of Australia. The Uttar Pradesh girl will now take on Catlyn Kruus in the second-round match.

Meanwhile, other Indian shuttlers Rohan Gurbani, Pranav Rao Gandham and Sai Vishnu Pullela also began their campaigns on winning note in men singles category.

While Rohan thrashed Russian Egor Borisov 21-15, 21-15, Pranav completed easy 21-12, 21-9 win against German’s Jarne Schlevoigt.

However, Sai faced stiff challenge from his opponent Rafael Faria of Brazil before clinching the three-setter match 21-19, 21-23, 21-13 in 44 minutes.

In the women’s doubles, Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla suffered a 21-9, 21-12 defeat against Indonesia pair of Lanny Tria Mayasari and Jesita Putri Miantoro.

