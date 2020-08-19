Kamala Harris picks Indian-American as Press Secretary

She comes from a family deep-rooted in American politics.

Source: Twitter



Kamala Harris, vice presidential candidate to Joe Biden’s campaign, has picked Indian-American Sabrina Singh as her Press Secretary. Singh was previously on the communications team of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

32-year-old Singh has worked as spokesperson of two Democratic presidential candidates in the past -New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“Can’t wait to get to work and win in November!” Singh said in her announcement on social media.

I'm so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can't wait to get to work and win in November! https://t.co/m4wWayUzbH — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) August 16, 2020

Besides being a top aide to Democratic National Convention Chairman Tom Perez, Sabrina Singh has also overseen party’s coalition programs and several other important activities.

She comes from a family deep-rooted in American politics. Her grandfather J.J. Singh was the head of India League of America, a non-profit championing the interests of the Indian-American community.

J.J. Singh is credited with influencing the change in the racially-based immigration policy of the US in the 1940s: President Harry Truman signed in 1946 the Luce-Celler Act to allow the US to take in 100 Indians per annum.

Meanwhile another South Asian has joined Kamala Harris’ team as advisor – the SriLankan heritage Rohini Kosoglu.

Kamala Harris is the first candidate of Vice President of the US of South Asian descent. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a cancer researcher from India and Donald Harris is an economics professor with Jamaican roots. She was picked as the running mate to Joe Biden for the 3 November election, in a historic move that marked a breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics.

Kamala Harris was a presidential aspirant herself until last year. She dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support and funding.

READ ALSO: Kamala Harris is Biden’s choice for VP