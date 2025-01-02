Irfan Pathan: ‘Konstas has a technical flaw that can be exploited’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Pawan Luthra: Irfan Pathan, you made your test debut at 19 years of age. This Border Gavaskar Series we have seen 18-year-old Sam Konstas make a stunning debut in Melbourne, and another young gun 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal cause quite a stir. What goes on in the minds of these cricketers as they take centre stage at a young age?

Irfan Pathan: It was really exciting to see Sam Konstas. The way he played in the first innings surprised everyone, even Bumrah, who you know he is a legend of the game. It was particularly exciting for the crowds to see him play as well. The same excitement is clear when players like Yashasvi come out to bat. Yashasvi has been one of the best players in the country in the last year, across the two formats of T20 and Test Cricket. He has done well and has great potential. Both no doubt know very well that they are playing at the highest levels at this Border Gavaskar Trophy and that brings out the best in them.

At my own debut, right here in Australia actually, I wanted to be very aggressive. You know, I come from a warrior clan, the Pathans, which is a name derived from the term ‘Fathan’ which means ‘conqueror’. I played cricket with very little financial assistance, so for me playing for India was a great opportunity to showcase my talent. I was not nervous. No, I actually was really excited being a 19-year-old getting to play for my country. I had many good seniors who supported me, and I wanted to just take it all in and give it my absolute best. I was also privileged for all the love and support I got from the fans and Indian cricket.

Pawan Luthra: Would you have bowled differently to Konstas after the way he went after Bumrah on day one?

Irfan Pathan: I would have straight gone into his pads and tried for an LBW. My comment in the commentary room was for Jasprit Bumrah to ball him a full delivery and below the knee to get him out LBW. His front toe is so across that I think that he will regularly get out in that fashion unless he sorts it out. So clearly you know, there is a technical flaw which he has that can be exploited.

Pawan Luthra: How do you look back on your own career?

Irfan Pathan: I had a great start. Many people said I could have taken 500 wickets but unfortunately, I finished my cricketing career at 27-28 years, which as you know is a cricketer’s peak time. I couldn’t play after that for whatever reasons, but even then, I finished with 300 wickets and nearly 3,000 runs. If only I would have played till 32, or 35 like they’re playing today, I would have achieved quite a few highs. But look, I am happy being in the top 12 wicket takers for the country. It was a privilege.

Pawan Luthra: On the Australian media. Do you think they go overboard in the way they treat a visiting team?

Irfan Pathan: All the time. All the time.

Pawan Luthra: Does it make an impact on the visiting team psychologically?

Irfan Pathan: It used to, but not anymore. I think many visiting teams, especially the Indian team, actually thrive on it! It makes it even more interesting, and the Indian team, they just want to give it back. I think BGT is one of the best series right now.

Pawan Luthra: Better than the Ashes?

Irfan Pathan: Yes, you could say that, because of the whole drama involved. If you take out 2005 Ashes Series which England won, there are not many other memorable Ashes series. In contrast, if you look at last 10 years, there have been many exciting clashes between India and Australia. It’s been phenomenal. A lot of people will remember the 2018-19, 2020-21 and now the 2024-25 BGT battles. There is a lot of off-field drama as well, and this builds up into a high pressure situation playing out on the cricket grounds.

Pawan Luthra: Looking at the current series unemotionally, we’ve only seen the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, and some flashes of brilliance from just a couple of other players, whereas Australia has done wonderful as a team. Do you think India came unprepared?

Irfan Pathan: Not really. The problem for the team not firing is on the two seniors who are not doing well unfortunately. And that’s why we are where we are. India is missing Mohammad Shami. If only Jasprit Bumrah had a partner like Shami on the other end, both would be hunting as wolf packs. Sadly, Bumrah has been the lone warrior for India thus far.

Pawan Luthra: You mentioned the two senior players who are not faring well. After this Test series, India doesn’t have another Test series till at least July. Do you think that will give them time to recover? Do you think that they should look at some serious decisions now?

Irfan Pathan: Catch me on Star Sports as I answer that question!

