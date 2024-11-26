IPL auction: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, to be a Rajasthan Royal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

History was made on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be signed in the league’s history.

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured his services for a price of Rs 1.10 crore (Just over AUD 201,000). With a base price of Rs 30 lakh (AUD 55,000), Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 35 lakh (AUD 65,000). The teams exchanged bids, driving the price past Rs 1 crore (AUD 185,000). The Royals prevailed in the history-making moment with a winning bid of Rs 1.10 crore (AUD 201,739.89) after an intense contest with Delhi Capitals.

As the rest of the world wonders about the maturity of a 13-year-old playing the game against adult men, a controversy has erupted over the lad’s real age. Is he really 13, or is he 15?

Vaibhav’s dad Sanjiv Suryavanshi has entered the debate, claiming he is willing to put his son through a bone-test if necessary.

Hear it from Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s own mouth, he is himself saying that he will become 14 years old on 27th September 2023, so after September 2024 he should be 15 years old now 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lNbQ14YG8y — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 25, 2024

Regardless, he will still be the youngest payer ever to play at the elite level.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, grabbed attention recently by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai, smashing 104 off 62 balls. His 58-ball century was the fastest by an Indian in Youth Tests and the second-fastest globally.

Earlier this year, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines when he debuted in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12, becoming the youngest player in India’s premier First-Class tournament.

His acquisition has come as the auction at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, nears its end. Alongside the 13-year-old, Sri Lankan player Eshan Malinga’s signing was another one that caught the eye as, the 23-year-old was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.20 crore (AUD 220,000). He also started at a base price of Rs 30 lakh (AUD 55,000) like Suryanshi.

Malinga, a strong pacer, has played for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League LPL, and impressed in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup with his new-ball skills. He is also part of the Sri Lanka A programme and trained at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai earlier this year.

