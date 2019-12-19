Australian Cricketer Chris Lynn will not face Jasprit Bhumrah this IPL season.

IPL Auction 2020 (Pic Credit www.iplt20.com)

One of the five points that made Chris happy, read the tweet, was that he won’t have to face Jasprit Bumrah in this IPL season.

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made to its team were the Australian duo — Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile for 2020 IPL.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday became the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as bowlers and uncapped Indian players ruled the roost in the 13th IPL Auction. 62 players were sold and AUD 28.5 Million was spent.



Cummins, who sits at the top of the bowlers’ rankings in Test cricket, was sold for a whopping AUD 3.16 million to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His figures went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ auction bid of AUD 2.96 Million made at the IPL 2017 auctions.



Cummins has 92 wickets in 77 career T20 matches at an economy of little above 7. His international teammate, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returned to Kings XI Punjab for AUD 2.1 million after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.



Maxwell, 31, had taken a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues earlier this year. While Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was picked up for a price of AUD 1.1 million

The second round of the auction also saw big money being spent on the quicks with Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sheldon Cottrell going for a lot.



While Mumbai Indians snapped up Coulter-Nile for AUD 1.6 Milllion after staving off Chennai Super Kings,



“Bowlers are critical in a T20 competition. We had to fill gaps where we needed fast bowlers. We also needed power hitters. That’s why we chose Glenn Maxwell,” Kings XI director of cricket Anil Kumble told reporters while also announcing KL Rahul as their new skipper.



Australia’s big-hitting opener Chris Lynn, who was released by KKR, was bought for his base price of AUD 400K approx by defending champions Mumbai Indians, whose opening bid became the winning bid. Similar was the case of seamer Josh Hazlewood, who went for his steep base price AUD 400K approx to CSK.



Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch went for AUD 900K approx to RCB who also roped in Kane Richardson for AUD 900K approx…