Mizoram to host International Paragliding Championship

Source: fai.org

Mizoram will host the aero-sport tournament — the International Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2020 in February, an official said here on Monday.

An official of Mizoram’s sports department said that over 130 participants from 30 countries would take part in the five-day long event, to be held at Serchhip in central Mizoram from February 12.

The organising committee under the chairmanship of Mizoram’s Sports and Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte has prepared a detailed road map to successfully host the international meet.

Technical experts, members of the Mizoram Aero-Sports Association and officials of the Mizoram government are jointly working to make the arrangements for the International Paragliding Championship.

Earlier in 2018, Mizoram had successfully hosted the Pre-World Cup Paragliding Championship.

IANS

