Indian Link’s 30th anniversary: Pawan Luthra reflects

“Tread lightly but make a difference – leave a trail.”

This is an adage which comes up whenever I think about Indian Link’s 30th anniversary.

Over the years, we have been strong, not belligerent; treaded lightly rather than bulldozed our way; been inclusive rather than sought to divide, and chosen tactful, evidence-based and assertive arguments over megaphone diplomacy.

Our social media pages and office phone lines have been swamped with messages from well-wishers on this milestone. Though messages from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, and former High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell have been welcome, what has been touching is to understand the various ways in which the community have found value from Indian Link over the last 30 years. Learning about their connections with us has left us nothing short of overwhelmed.

The fact that people have framed Indian Link print pages in which they featured is humbling: for us it was a story to be told, for them it was a validation of their work.

The fact that Indian Link Radio is a constant companion and a connection to the outside world for the elderly in nursing homes, warms our hearts.

Our stories on topics like the experiences of South Asian LGBTQI+ individuals, the importance of addressing domestic violence and coercive control, the challenges faced by families with children with disabilities, and the issues of aging in an adopted country, have helped traditional families understand and empathise with these experiences. By bringing these vital conversations to the front pages, we’ve given voice to issues that deeply impact our multicultural communities.

At inception in 1994, there were 74,000 people of Indian origin in Australia. By 2013, this number was 378,400, and in 2023, almost doubled to 846,000 or over 3% of the population. With current trends, it won’t be unreasonable to expect our community to be over 5% of the population by the end of 2030, just six years away.

As keen observers of the trends in the community, I would expect the Indian-Australian community by then to be well respected and well accepted by mainstream Australians. Expect more politicians of Indian origin at council, state and federal levels, more CEOs in leading companies, more sportspeople (especially in cricket) of Indian heritage, and a greater number of Indian-Australians in the creative industries.

As in any community, we will also encounter bad actors; those who consider themselves above the law, who take shortcuts, and who ultimately come face-to-face with this country’s legal and justice system.

We must take care also, to strive against energies that seek to divide us, Australians of Indian origin, along religious lines. Our generation has grown up in an India of peaceful coexistence, and we must bring back that secular attitude of building community. As we grow in numbers and become an attractive voting bloc, we need to pull up any forces that divide Indian-Australians as Sikhs or Hindus, Buddhists or Muslims.

Nonetheless, we will be there, capturing the highs and the lows. We will leave a trail for future generations to look back on and to follow.

Thank you for your trust and support, praise and pushback, criticisms and accolades.

