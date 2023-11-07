Going down memory lane with Indian Link

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re getting all nostalgic as we mark Indian Link’s 29th year since inception. We’ve been leafing through our old issues, and like looking back at old family photos, it’s making us all warm and fuzzy inside. Sharing some Then and Now snapshots here!

Were you ever in an Indian Link issue that you’ve preserved? Send us a pic at editor@indianlink.com.au !

PREETI JABBAL (2007)

Indian Link’s former Melbourne coordinator and prolific contributor, Preeti is now Executive Producer at SBS Hindi. Don’t miss those papers in her hand in this pic (always the MC of choice in Melbourne’s Indian community!). And no doubt that’s a mic in her other hand.

SONIA SADIQ GANDHI (2005)

An international student in this image, Sonia is now an entrepreneur – founder and CEO of an events enterprise, founder of the IABCA awards, and has over a decade of experience in strategic marketing, public relations, and end-to-end event management. A champion of diversity and inclusion, she has also served as a commissioner in Multicultural NSW.

CHARISHMA KALIYANDA (2019)

Here’s politician Charishma giving it her first shot in the NSW state elections as a candidate for Holsworthy. This year, she became the Member for Liverpool in the NSW Parliament. In between, she won a position at Liverpool Council, impressing in her role as Councillor.

MANJIT GUJRAL, KARANDEEP GUJRAL (2005)

Father and son jointly launched Manjit’s Concord Function Centre in 2004, seeking to expand the Manjit brand name following success on the restaurant scene. Today, if you’re a member of Sydney’s Indian community, you’ve definitely been to an event at the Gujrals’ function centre, or hosted your own event there. Now with an upmarket restaurant at Barrangaroo run by the younger son Varun, a heat-and-eat line of products and outdoor catering, their brand has become one to reckon with in the Indian food scene in Sydney.

SUNIL BADAMI (2007)

He became a grand champion on the Channel Nine quiz show Temptation after surviving eight nights of questions from host Ed Phillips. This year he tried his hand at politics, contesting in the NSW elections as an Independent candidate. In between, he became a writer, broadcaster and academic, choosing to describe himself as ‘bon vivant, flaneur and raconteur’.

KHUSHAAL VYAS (2007)

He was a newsmaker then, and he is one now, as a lawyer, writer and activist.

Khushaal, when we called you a “gifted young man with talent for talk”, we meant public speaking of course. At 12, you showed you had what it takes. Only weeks ago, you wowed us all with your brilliant speeches for the Yes side in the Voice to Parliament campaign, as not one but two Prime Ministers watched you from the sidelines. With your work for Desis For Yes, you put Australia’s Indian community in the national spotlight.

READ ALSO: Indian Link Past Issues