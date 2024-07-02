Indian community events: Where to be this July

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Following on from an extremely eventful and busy June with all the election results, much sought after concerts and many community events, July has its work cut out!

But, if there’s one thing we know, it’s that there’s never a dull moment in the Indian diaspora and this month, there’s heaps in store to keep you busy.

Pick your event(s) from our list below.

Check out our What’s On listings for details of other Indian-Australian events this July and beyond.

Oh, and if we’ve missed your event, drop us a line on editor@indianlink.com.au – we’ll be happy to add it here.

Big ticket events

This month, we’re kicking things off in true desi style with a traditional performance headlined by tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain. Accompanied by two of India’s extraordinary string players, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh the trio will be playing at Monash University in Melbourne and Sydney Opera House!

When we say big ticket events, we mean it in a literal sense. With tickets selling out in a couple hours, Bollywood’s resident playback singer, Arijit Singh is heading back down-under! Performing in stadiums where the likes of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift have toured, Singh is all set to make his audience cry, laugh and sing Chaleya, O Maahi and Satranga to their heart’s content (but, only if you live in Sydney or Melbourne).

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan flies back home after a few busy weeks here, but stops by in Perth on the way, for a quick show. Catch him if you can, Perthwallahs.

More music

There’s so much on for Punjabi music lovers this month. Take a look.

Heading out for his first ever Aussie tour, Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar has had a successful Adelaide show already and now moves on to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The regional singer is known for his classic bhangra style songs and also his acting chops, having worked with Sargun Mehta and Sonam Bajwa.

An honorary mention for Babbu Maan, performing in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney – so if you’re a fan, make sure you book those flight tickets ASAP.

Hustinder, known for hits like Nachna Tere Naal and Desi Jatt, comes to Sydney. A fusion of Punjabi folk and contemporary beats, this is a concert you don’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, ever heard of a contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band? ell, that’s how AGAM, a Bangalore-based band, describes itself. Worth checking out when it comes to Sydney and Melbourne this month.

South Indian singing sensation Stephen Devassy is hitting the stage in Melbourne this July. Performing at Westgate Indoor Sports, Devassy and his team will get you off your seat and singing to melodious hits.

Mainstream

The UK’s award-winning Aakash Odedra Company, returns with a stirring new dance-theatre that blends technology and movement. Inspired by Aakash’s personal experience with dyslexia, his show Little Murmur invites you to see the world through a different lens, woven with dance, humour, and animated sequences.

The 2019 hit theatre production Counting and Cracking is back again this year. A successful Melbourne season is now followed by a Sydney staging until 21 July. Written by S.Shakthidharan and directed by Eamon Flack, this is a tale which delves into family life whilst navigating the political turmoil in Sri Lanka. Read up on it here before you head out.

Community Scene

Melbournians, this one’s for you. With school holidays officially starting, we know parents must be looking for ways to keep their little ones entertained – so, kill two birds with one stone at the Chinmaya Mission’s July School Holiday Program. From 3-12 July, engage your kids in storytelling, interactive games, and vibrant arts and crafts.

Sydneysiders, your chance to meet Bollywood icon Ameesha Patel, the beloved 2000s ‘it girl’ from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Who knows, you could even shake a leg to Main Nikla Gadi Leke with her!

Perth, there is something on the cards for you this July too! Sangam – a cultural odyssey, presented by the Indian Society of Western Australia is your chance to mingle with other Indians in the community. Also, the perfect excuse to rock your lehengas and kurtas and a community event. So, keep 28th July free, folks!

So that’s all the headlines for Indian-Australian events in July – get working on those tickets, people!

