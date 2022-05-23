Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Honored Yet Humble

Reading Time: 4 minutes

CONTRADICTORY VIRTUES

His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921-2016), Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s fifth spiritual successor who was revered throughout the world yet, was ever humble. He was praised by both politicians and paupers, royalty and religious leaders, tribesmen and technocrats. Yet, despite such widespread praise and honour, Pramukh Swami Maharaj was always humble and deflected the tributes towards God and guru.

REVERED AND RENOWNED WORLDWIDE

Measuring the praise Pramukh Swami Maharaj received is as futile as measuring the water in the ocean with a mere cup. However, the experiences of others give an insight into how Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life touched people from different backgrounds all over the world in multiple ways.

The Solicitor General of Canada, Bob Kaplan, said, “If the world learnt from Pramukh Swami Maharaj, then it can become a place free of crime, war and terrorism, and become a more peaceful place to live.” Head of the Ramanuj Sampradaya, Pujya Varad Yatiraj Jeer Swami, said, “By the presence of such a sadhu, all of humanity is uplifted.”

Such was the world’s exalted opinion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s spotless character, selfless service to society and spirituality. Mahant Swami Maharaj highlights that though Pramukh Swami Maharaj was praised by all, he remained ever humble.

EVER HUMBLE… SHUNNING PRAISE

On countless occasions throughout his life, Pramukh Swami Maharaj has shunned any acclaim that came his way and deflected it to others.

After Akshardham opened in New Delhi, India on November 6, 2005, many lauded Pramukh Swami Maharaj for building such a breathtaking monument. Instead of accepting this, he adamantly attributed all the achievements and glory to his guru Yogiji Maharaj. Everyone chases fame; however fame follows great sadhus such as Pramukh Swami Maharaj wherever they go; but, they do not desire it at all.

PRAISING OTHERS

In 1985 in Amdavad, India at the conclusion of the grand 59-day bicentenary celebrations of Gunatitanand Swami the first spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, all praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s ability to execute such a remarkable festival. On the final day, during the concluding volunteer’s assembly, Pramukh Swami Maharaj said to the 15,000 volunteers, “Nothing is achieved by one person. This festival was a success because of all of you. Everyone contributed in their own way. We are truly blessed by God and guru. Your efforts have made this all possible. All I did was just sit on this chair…”

Pramukh Swami Maharaj praised the devotees for their selfless service, sacrifice and claimed to have done nothing himself. However, the previous two years leading to the bicentenary celebrations highlights the depth of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s humility. Pramukh Swami Maharaj had suffered a serious heart attack causing all spiritual travels to be immediately cancelled. Doctors advised him to avoid any form of exertion, speak only for short periods and eat at regular times. However, his journey for the next two years shows nothing less than derision for his own fragile health.

In the period of 888 days, he visited a dizzying 737 villages, towns and cities worldwide. During his travels, there was only one certainty — that nothing was certain. His rest and meal times were erratic. The 20 visits to devotees’ homes scheduled in the morning would become a 100 in the blink of an eye. During this time, he travelled a staggering 133,404 km. To put this into context, in 888 days, he circled the globe more than three times!

Such was Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s humility; that despite his immeasurable efforts, he could openly praise his devotees for the outstanding success of the festival.

ALL THE PRAISE IS NOT ENOUGH…

There was not an aspect of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life that did not touch someone. Countless were impressed by his humanitarian work, while others were moved by his spotless character. Many were astounded by his mandir-building capabilities or how he inspired youths to renounce worldly ambitions; others were left speechless when they witnessed his devotion to God and his gurus. The mountains of praise Pramukh Swami Maharaj received bears testament to this. Amidst this, he remained untouched by ego, in fact he shunned the tributes, and showered praise on everyone else. His life is a pinnacle of humility.

This year marks Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centennial birth celebration year; therefore, we aim to pay a tribute to his centennial birth celebration year, through this article series.

Just like Pramukh Swami Maharaj, today, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan continues that legacy. Through his association people have been transformed to experience inner peace.

To learn more about Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life and work, please visit: www.pramukhswami.org

