Liverpool City Council’s Starry Sari Night

Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun today announced Starry Sari Night is shaping up to be the ultimate ‘feast for the senses’ with George Street in the Liverpool CBD set to undergo a South Asian-inspired transformation.

From 20-22 May 2022, George Street will encapsulate the sights, sounds, colours and flavours of South Asia, and the evolution of this important culture within Liverpool.

Mayor Mannoun said Council is busy working on an event program that will have something for everyone – regardless of culture – with some of the best artists in Australia taking centre stage during the three nights.

“We’re excited to host live performances by pop sensation Pav Dharia, Hip Hop artist L-Fresh The LION, contemporary R&B singer Lara D, Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn, the youngest ever contestant on The Voice, Janaki Easwar, and progressive South Asian Fusion Arts dance company Bindi Bosses.

“Recognising the crucial part fashion plays in South Asian culture, Starry Sari Night will feature a Sari Showcase which will capture all the glitz and glamour of an international runway.

“We’ve partnered with Fabrics of Multicultural Australia to bring to life a Sari fashion show. Model from diverse backgrounds will walk down a 20-metre runway parading original sari, lehenga, dhoti and kurta designs from the local fashion shops that populate George Street, otherwise known as ‘Sari Street’,” Mayor Mannoun said.

Residents and visitors from Greater Sydney will also have the opportunity to sample South Asian street food with many restaurants in Liverpool hosting a stall or keeping their doors open for longer including Dosa Hut Liverpool, Hemani Mehmi Indian Restaurant, Himalaya and Liverpool Sweets.

Meanwhile Council’s Official Beverage Partner, Archie Rose Distilling Co., will be headlining the event mixing their ultra-tasty cocktail and mocktail concoctions for everyone to try. They’ll be joined by Australia’s favourite gelato masters, Messina who will be crafting a special Starry Sari Night creation, inspired by South Asian flavours.

There’s plenty to keep every member of the family entertained from retro arcade games to cultural workshops including henna, drumming and jewellery-making to a Rikshagram to capture memories from the event.

George Street will also be lined than 20 market stalls for attendees to treat themselves or a loved one to a new authentic piece of clothing, jewellery, or homeware.

This event is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program and supported by media partners Desi Australia, Indian Link, Zee TV and ZEE5, Time Out and SBS.

For more information go to: www.liverpool.nsw.gov.au/starrysari

