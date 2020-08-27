At 75K, India has the worst single-day COVID spike in the world

India has witnessed the highest-ever single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases that has ever been recorded by any country. It pushed the national tally to 33,07,749 while the death toll reached the 60,000 mark with 1,017 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed that out of the 33,07,749 confirmed cases, 7,25,991 are active; 25,23,771 people have recovered from the disease while a total of 60,472 have died due to the virus.

With 56,013 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stands at 76.24 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

A health worker screens residents for COVID-19 symptoms at Deonar slum in Mumbai

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 confirmed cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second-worst with 3,97,261 cases and 6,839 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar follow.

According to updates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,24,988 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with the total number of samples tested reaching 3,85,76,510.

A total of 1,550 laboratories are conducting COVID-19 tests across the country. Out of all the testing laboratories, 993 are government-owned while 557 are privately owned.

Additionally, a total of 795 laboratories conduct Real-Time RT PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test for Covid-19 is being conducted by 637 labs. Moreover, the CBNAAT Test is being carried out by 118 labs across the country.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday that the testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative Covid-19 samples so far.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation, while the US and Brazil lead with a total of 58,21,602 and 37,17,156 cases, respectively. The total number of cases across the globe has reached 2,41,76,836 while the total number of fatalities has reached 8,25,696.