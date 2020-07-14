IIT-Kanpur develops UV device to disinfect room in 15 mins

Named 'Shudh', the smartphone-operated device by IIT-Kanpur can be operated from a distance.

At a time when the country is reeling under the shadow of coronavirus infection, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitising product that can disinfect a room in 15 minutes.

Named ‘Shudh’, the smartphone operated UV device has six UV lights of 15 watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.

It has been prepared jointly by J. Ramkumar, Amandeep Singh and Shivam Sachan.

Singh said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are scared to touch any object with the fear of being contracted. At the same time, liquid disinfection has yielded quite negative effects. In such a situation, the institute has developed a device to keep the infection at bay.

The device by IIT-Kanpur can be run with Bluetooth technology. It has six lights and can be rotated up to 360 degrees. One can use the lights according to the size of the room which will disinfect the room in just 15 minutes. It can also be used to prevent infection in hospitals, hotels, malls, offices, and schools.

According to co-creator J. Rajkumar, one can remotely control the on-off, speed and location of the product on a smartphone.

Initial testing has proved that in its complete operation, the device can disinfect a 10 square feet room in about 15 minutes.

