HomeWorld: Where dreams come true

Trudi Busch, Director of Marketing, Sponsorship and Community at HomeWorld loves her job. So much so, that she often drives out to the various HW centres on the weekends and looks at the faces of the various people visiting the display homes in these locations.

“The very look of delight and happiness when they discover their perfect home is what makes my job seems worthwhile,” she says excitedly. “All the challenges of the normal day to day grind pales into insignificance as I see people discover their dream house amongst the various display homes we have.”

The concept of a centre where builders could show case their offerings to prospective buyers via HomeWorld display villages started in 1986.

This concept of a one-stop shop for anyone wanting to construct their own homes using quality builders has grown from strength to strength. HomeWorld’s latest offering at Box Hill has more than 113 houses on display from 33 builders, said to be one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere. Rather than just visualise your dream home, here you can almost see your family in the new home – and visualise where your favourite lehenga will hang, or where that ancient Sumeet grinder will be stored.

The HomeWorld Box Hill display village adds on to the centres at Marsden Park, Leppington, Thornton and Warnervale.

It has builders such as Eden Brae who have large family homes in different designs, Masterton Homes who have on display small homes for first home buyers and those with smaller blocks of land, Rawson homes with double story options, Montgomery Homes who have perfect designs for sloping blocks, and Meridian Homes who have on display their external granny flat offering and also duplexes. For those wanting more options on granny flats, Wisdom Homes has a few options.

These homes by established builders factor in all the current trends that the consumer is looking for. The kitchen area for example, has become the hub for the family to chill in, and is also perfect for those intimate gatherings with close circle friends. The new solution for this is to have an open cooking area AND a closed kitchen area behind the new kitchen. (Handy hint for Indian clients: this butler’s pantry option with two cooking areas can be handy for your vegetarian and non-vegetarian cooking options).

Another attractive feature in many new properties is to have a barbecue area with an in-built cooking range. Perfect for that tandoori chicken to be searing away while that paneer tikka cooks on the side!

No Indian home in Australia is complete without a spot dedicated to the Gods – of Bollywood. Check out the designs on offer at HomeWorld Box Hill with an option for inhouse games/theatre room.

As one walks through the display village, one can only be limited by one’s imagination (oh, and budget too) about the type of property and features wanted in the new home. The builders and consultants on site are available to answer any questions and add to any ideas you may have for your perfect dream home.

Go on, take a drive out to HomeWorld display village sites in Box Hill, Marsden Park, Leppington, Thornton and Warnervale, and get an idea of all the options and inspirations for your dream home. There are over 113 designs here, installed by no less than 33 builders.

And if you see an excited Director of Marketing for HomeWorld walking around, stop and say hi.

HomeWorld display villages are open 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. No appointments are necessary.

More details on www.homeworld.com.au.